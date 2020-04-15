Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris To Play Jesus In Movie Starring Bella Thorne

Paris Jackson's character will find herself in trouble after a drug deal.

Paris Jackson, the daughter of late musician Michael Jackson, is set to play Jesus Christ in a movie that includes partying, drug deals, and a cast loaded with stars who possess musical talent.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the name of Paris’ upcoming project is Habit. A first-look photo from the movie shows the the 22-year-old actress, model, and musician dressed up in the white robe and sash combo that Jesus is often portrayed wearing. However, her take on the Biblical character includes a nose ring, glamorous makeup, and dark blond hair styled in beachy waves.

Habit marks the directorial debut of Janell Shirtcliff, an actress with a short filmography that includes a minor role in the 2014 comedy Don Peyote. Former Nickelodeon star Bella Thorne, 22, is the indie project’s lead. The official description of the movie’s plot seems to mostly focus on her character, a street-savvy young woman who is described as having a “Jesus fetish.” This is where Paris comes in.

The movie title Habit appears to have a double meaning, referring to both a drug habit and a nun’s habit. In addition to being obsessed with Jesus, Bella’s character is involved with illicit substances. To save herself from the consequences of a drug deal gone wrong, she masquerades as nun. Last month, Flickering Myth published a still from the movie that showed Bella dressed in a nun’s habit and pointing a gun at someone. She was joined by two other gun-toting sisters.

Paris and Bella have both appeared in episodes of Scream: The TV Series. However, they didn’t get to work together on the MTV show. Paris’ other acting roles include the movie Gringo and the Fox music drama series Star.

In addition to Paris and Bella, the Habit cast includes Bush rocker Gavin Rossdale, singer Josie Ho, The Kills duo Alison Mosshart and Jamie Hince, and model Andreja Pejic. According to producer Donovan Leitch, stars with musical talent were intentionally cast in the movie, which he says will have “a very rocking soundtrack.”

Paris is in a band called The Soundflowers with her boyfriend, Gabriel Glenn, so she’ll likely be contributing to the Habit soundtrack. Billboard has described the group’s sound as “earnest folk-rock.”

In addition to acting and creating music, Paris has a real passion for fashion. She often rocks hippie-chic looks, and she got to wear a few high-fashion takes on her own signature style earlier this year when she made her runway debut. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she appeared in designer Jean Paul Gaultier’s final show during Paris Fashion Week.

There’s no word on when Habit will be released, but filming has already been completed, and the movie is in post-production.