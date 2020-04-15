Venus Williams Stuns In A Colorful Miniskirt

Tennis superstar Venus Williams surprised her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a double update that showcased her muscular thighs in a miniskirt. Venus didn’t include a geotag that specified where the snap was taken, but she appeared to be enjoying the warm weather in a slice of lush green paradise. An expanse of green grass was visible in the background, as well as plenty of trees dense with leaves.

Venus stood in the middle of it all, wearing a stunning tennis ensemble from her own brand, EleVen by Venus Williams. On top, she rocked a long-sleeved shirt with an eye-catching print. The shirt was figure-hugging without being too tight, and looked stunning on Venus’s sculpted physique.

She paired the printed top with a colorful miniskirt in a deep indigo hue. The miniskirt was a tennis style that featured tight athletic shorts underneath, to keep the wearer covered up while in motion. The bottom of the shorts came just a few inches down Venus’s muscular thighs, and they peeked out from under the hem of the miniskirt.

Venus finished off the look by pulling her hair back in a low bun, and adding a white visor. She held a tennis racket in one hand and a tennis ball in the other. She paired the snap with a caption that referenced Alanis Morissette’s song “Hand In My Pocket,” which she clarified by tagging the singer’s Instagram page in the picture itself and in the caption of the post.

Venus switched her position up slightly in the second shot but remained in basically the same spot, enjoying the sunshine on her face. She appeared to be wearing no makeup at all in the Instagram update, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

Her followers absolutely loved the update, and it racked up over 23,500 likes within just 14 hours, including a like from actress Gabrielle Union. The post also received 281 comments within the same time span.

“Gotta love pleated skirts!” one fan said, loving Venus’s ensemble.

“Much love Venus the legend,” another follower added.

“So proud of you. I remember when you were little girls training at Rancho Park to be up and coming World Champions,” one fan said, getting nostalgic for when the tennis pro was just starting out.

“So beautiful it’s ridiculous,” another fan added.

Venus has been keeping her fans updated during the quarantine by sharing a few snaps taken at home. Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, she rocked a low-cut printed mini dress while lounging around in her stunning backyard in Jupiter, Florida. Venus had her hair pulled back in a high bun and was simply enjoying the weather as she stretched out on a wicker lounge chair in the stunning shot.