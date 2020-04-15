‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Reveals She’d Love To Join ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

The Bravo star says it would be 'epic' to upgrade to diamond status.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent says she’s eyeing a spot on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

In a new interview, the 30-year-old Bravo beauty, who is set to marry wealthy filmmaker Randall Emmett later this year, revealed that she’d love to score a diamond and hang with the stars of the Beverly Hills-based reality show.

“I think that would be so much fun,” Lala told People NOW of a future stint on RHOBH.

The Give Them Lala Beauty founder’s 49-year-old fiance – who only recently agreed to show his face on Vanderpump Rules — then asked, “So, this doesn’t end after Vanderpump?”

“No, we keep going,” Lala told Randall.

Lala, who has been a cast member on Vanderpump Rules since 2015, went on to explain that her long run on the SUR-based spinoff has been a great primer for the premier Bravo reality show.

“I’ve always loved Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Lala said. “I think it’s epic. So, to be a part of something like that and having [a] Vanderpump Rules starter kit as my training … yeah, that’d be epic.”

At age 30, Lala is considerably younger than the usual RHOBH cast. The current cast of the long-running reality show includes Kyle Richards, 51; Lisa Rinna, 56; Dorit Kemsley, 43; Erika Jayne, 48; Teddi Mellencamp, 38; Denise Richards, 49; and newcomer Garcelle Beauvais, 53.

John Tsiavis / Bravo

While Lala may be a bit younger than the usual Real Housewives cast’s age range, she has already been compared to one of the show’s most outrageous stars. On a recent aftershow posted on Bravo.com, veteranVanderpump Rules cast member Stassi Schroeder said Lala is just like Erika.

“Erika Jayne,” Stassi said.”I’m telling you she’s the Erika Jayne of our show.”

Indeed, both women are in relationships with wealthy older men and have performed music on the Bravo platform. They also both have acting experience, an eye for wild fashions, and they don’t hold back on-camera when it comes to saying what’s on their minds.

While Stassi already has a major RHOBH connection – she is good friends with Teddi Mellencamp due to her fiance Beau Clark’s long friendship with Teddi’s husband, Edwin Arroyave – Lala does not appear to be besties with any of the Beverly Hills ladies.

But Lala told People she hopes her longtime boss Lisa Vanderpump will consider returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after quitting the show last year after nine seasons. Lala says LVP offers “so much depth” to the Bravo reality show as she fights for animal rights and other causes close to her heart.

“I think every reality TV show needs some sort of positive platform and Lisa Vanderpump brings that,” Lala said of the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.