Stephanie Sanzo Gives Instagram Followers An Eyeful Of Her Chiseled Form In Insane Dumbbell Workout

Fitness trainer Stephanie Sanzo is known for her weight-lifting skills on popular social media site Instagram. On Wednesday, April 15, Stephanie took to the photo-sharing site to post her latest workout featuring a dumbbell only exercise circuit.

For the workout, the trainer wears a yellow sports bra with spaghetti straps and a low neckline that leaves plenty of skin exposed along her upper back, shoulders, and arms. She pairs the top with tiny gray booty shorts that cling to her sculpted backside and show off her strong, chiseled leg muscles. Stephanie’s outfit leaves a gap between her upper and lower body, giving followers an eyeful of her enviable abs.

Stephanie completes the outfit with a pair of black ankle sneakers and black socks that extend to mid-calf height. Her long blonde hair is pulled back into a low ponytail that spills down her back and leaves her side bangs flowing freely. The fitness trainer wears a bit of black mascara and eyeliner and pink, glossy lips to make her facial features pop.

The post is made up of six individual videos, each featuring a different exercise in the dumbbell circuit. Stephanie works out in an outdoor space and uses a single pair of dumbbells for equipment.

The first exercise that the Instagram model demonstrates is the single arm snatch. She specifies in the caption of the workout that her followers should aim for four sets of 10 reps on each arm. The second exercise is called the single arm row. Again, trainees should shoot for four sets of 20 reps, 10 on each arm.

Stephanie moves into curl + presses for four sets of 10 reps and follows up with push up + renegade rows for four sets of 20 reps. The final two exercises in the circuit are the upright row for four sets of 20 and the curl + lateral raise for four sets of 10 reps on each arm.

In the caption of the post, the trainer tells her followers that they should complete the workout if they want to smash their shoulders, back, and arms. She adds that if they like this style of workout, they should try out her program LIFTING at Home. The high intensity program requires minimal equipment, including a set of dumbbells and a resistance band, and is great for anyone working out at home.

The post earned over 6,000 likes and more than 100 comments within the first 20 minutes of appearing on the social media platform. Stephanie’s fans thanked her for the new workout to add to their collection and complimented her on her figure.

“Thank u so so much for making all these videos, especially during this trying times, for people who do and don’t have weights,” one Instagram user commented.