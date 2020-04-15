Lindsey Pelas Takes Sexy Selfie In A Plunging White Top

Blond bombshell Lindsey Pelas recently tantalized her 9 million Instagram followers with a smoking-hot snap she took herself that flaunted her ample assets to perfection.

Lindsey didn’t include a geotag on her post, but the picture appeared to have been taken indoors, likely in her home. Not much was visible in the background beyond a white door and neutral cream-colored wall, but Lindsey’s tempting curves were the focal point of the shot.

She rocked a simple white top that had a plunging neckline which left little to the imagination. The neckline dipped low and showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Her sculpted shoulders were also on display, as the straps of the top wrapped around her neck in a halter style. The photo was closely cropped so that not much of Lindsey’s bottoms were visible in the snap.

She had her long blond locks pulled back into a sleek bun for a chic look, and natural sunlight seemed to be illuminating her face. Lindsey’s beauty look was flawless, and accentuated her natural beauty to perfection. She rocked bold brows and long lashes to draw attention to her piercing eyes, but kept the look somewhat minimal by not adding much eyeshadow. She finished off her beauty look with a soft pink hue on her plump lips.

In the snap, one of Lindsey’s arms reached out of the frame, presumably holding the camera to capture the stunning shot, while the other hand rested on her cheekbone. She stared directly at the camera in the sexy shot, rocking a serious expression.

Lindsey didn’t provide much of a context for the selfie in the caption of the post, simply adding three emoji to explain the shot. Regardless, her followers absolutely loved the Instagram update showcasing her beauty, and the post racked up over 77,300 likes within just nine hours. It also received 1,077 comments from her eager fans within the same time span, as they raced to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Incredible beauty,” one follower commented.

“You brighten my day Lindsey,” another fan said.

“Gorgeous sexy angel,” one fan said, followed by a series of heart emoji.

“Love the eyes,” another follower said, captivated by Lindsey’s stunning gaze.

Lindsey has been thrilling her followers with plenty of sizzling looks, and also sharing some funny moments from her time in quarantine. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Lindsey posted an Instagram video in which she gave her fans a humorous look into her daily routine. She rocked a light pink bikini top and Daisy Dukes and busted out a few dance moves for her followers.