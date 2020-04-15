Marie Osmond Sends Hilarious Message To Her Children On Instagram

Marie Osmond directed a hilarious message on Instagram to her children in which she shared her desire to expand her large family even further. The Talk host posted a photo where she is holding a sign that expresses what she believes she needs more of, and her initial statement was edited to add a request that only her children can fulfill.

In a segment for the daytime series — which stars Marie, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne, Eve, and Sheryl Underwood — the women were asked what they would like more of. Marie created a sign to reveal to her fellow co-hosts, who are all working remotely from home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Marie’s response was simple — she needed her grandchildren. Until she decided to add one little word which changed the initial meaning of the sign.

The sign originally read “need grandkids” as Marie and her husband, Steven Craig, are missing their grandchildren while her family self-isolates. She then added the word “more,” so the sign now reads “need more grandkids.”

The cute sign was a lovely shade of purple with silhouettes of flowers on the poster. Marie appeared to have hand-cut and colored each of the letters, but “more” seemed to have been hastily added as a hilarious afterthought.

In the share, Marie gave a thumbs-up to the idea as she held her poster. Just days earlier, she revealed that her family was expanding as daughter Brianna is expecting her second child with husband David Schwep.

The 60-year-old entertainer and mother of eight appeared ageless in the share. She was wearing a blue-and-white print blouse that complemented her skin tone.

Marie has done her own makeup and hair for the streamed shows, a job that is usually handled by her pal Cody Renegar and her daughter Brianna when taping takes place at The Talk studios.

Her brown tresses were blown out, parted on one side and curled on the ends to create a soft wave. Marie’s makeup application featured filled-in brows, lightly lined eyes, coats of mascara, pink blush and a medium shade of pink lipstick.

Fans thought Marie’s poster was awesome and shared their feelings regarding the sign in the comments section of her social media post.

“Yes, Marie you definitely need more grandkids to snuggle and love. I pray you will be blessed with many more grandkids in the years to come!!” stated one follower.

“More grandkids & more time WITH them! That’s my prayer for you!” remarked a second fan of the entertainer.

“I totally agree. I miss my grandchildren and I want more,” said a third Instagram user.