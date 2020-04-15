Marie Osmond Sends Hilarious Message To Her Children On Instagram

Marie Osmond shared a message that was both hilarious and pointed to her children on Instagram where she shared her desire to expand her large family even further. The Talk host posted a photo where she is holding a sign that expresses what she believes she needs more of, and her initial statement was edited to add a request that only her children can fulfill.

In a segment for the series, which stars Marie, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne, Eve and Sheryl Underwood, the women were asked what they would like more of. Marie set upon making a sign to reveal to her fellow co-hosts of the daytime talk series, who are all working remotely from home due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

Marie’s response was simple, she needed her grandchildren. Until she decided to add one little word which changed the whole initial meaning of the sign.

The sign originally read “need grandkids” as Marie and her husband Steven Craig are missing their grandchildren as her family self-isolates at home. She then added the word “more” in-between the handmade lettering so it now reads “need more grandkids.”

The cute sign is a lovely shade of purple with silhouettes of flowers on the poster. Marie appears to have hand-cut and colored each of the letters to make her sign color-coordinate with the letters. The more appears to have been hastily added as a hilarious afterthought.

In the share, Marie gives a thumbs-up to the idea as she holds her poster for a photo. Just days earlier, she revealed that her family was expanding further as daughter Brianna is expecting her second child with husband David Schewp.

The 60-year-old entertainer and mother of eight appears ageless in the share. She is wearing a blue and white print blouse, which compliments her skin tone.

Marie has done her own makeup and hair for the streamed shows, a job that is usually handled by her pal Cody Renegar and her daughter Brianna when the show normally tapes at The Talk studios.

Her brown tresses are blown out in a side part and curled on the ends to create a soft wave. Marie’s makeup features filled-in brows, lightly lined eyes featuring lots of mascara to make them stand out, a pink-colored blush and a medium shade of pink lipstick.

Fans thought Marie’s pun was awesome and shared their feelings regarding the sign in the comments section of her post.

“Yes, Marie you definitely need more grandkids to snuggle and love. I pray you will be blessed with many more grandkids in the years to come!!” stated one follower.

“More grandkids & more time WITH them! That’s my prayer for you!” remarked a second fan of the entertainer.

“I totally agree. I miss my grandchildren and I want more,” said a third Instagram user.