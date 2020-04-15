NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Buddy Hield For Kyle Kuzma & Danny Green, ‘Bleacher Report’ Recommends

Even with the Los Angeles Lakers dominating the Western Conference for most of the currently-suspended 2019-20 NBA season, it’s been suggested that the team needs another star playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis in order to become a true championship contender. In a newly published list of suggested trades that could allow specific teams to form a “Big Three” in time for the 2020-21 season, Bleacher Report suggested that Sacramento Kings shooting guard Buddy Hield could serve as that additional dose of star power for the Purple and Gold.

As explained by Bleacher Report‘s Preston Ellis, statistics have shown that the Lakers are noticeably less productive on offense when James isn’t playing, as the team scores 10.8 more points per 100 possessions when the four-time MVP is on the court. While James has been healthy for most of the 2019-20 campaign, Ellis noted that the superstar forward is now in his 17th season and shouldn’t be expected to play consistently at such a high level as he continues to age.

Given the need to find a third offensive option to take the pressure off James, Ellis suggested that the Lakers could offer the Kings a trade package centered on forward Kyle Kuzma and guard/forward Danny Green in order to acquire Hield. As pointed out by the Bleacher Report writer, the 27-year-old has become “more dispensable” to Sacramento this season due to the “expensive” four-year, $86 million contract extension he signed earlier in the campaign.

Furthermore, Hield’s recent benching for Bogdan Bogdanovic and the rumors suggesting the Kings are prioritizing re-signing the Serbian wingman in the upcoming offseason were mentioned as two other reasons why the team might not mind parting ways with the former Oklahoma Sooners standout.

Buddy Hield????

42 PTS on 24 FGA

20 PTS (6-6 FG) in the 4th The Kings came back from a 27-PT deficit and won by 4! pic.twitter.com/3llTmLVhOq — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 28, 2020

Despite his recent switch to a reserve role, Hield is still averaging 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game for Sacramento, per Basketball-Reference,

“The Lakers’ offensive rating when Davis plays and James sits is an alarming 105.7,” Bleacher Report‘s Ellis wrote, talking about why Los Angeles should consider trading for the former No. 6 overall draft pick.

“Hield can operate on the ball, shoots 39.5 percent on 9.7 three-point attempts per game and has an assist percentage in the 79th percentile among wings. His offensive skill set and four-year deal would ensure he’ll be making shots alongside Davis for years to come.”

Hield is not the only backcourt player who has been brought up in recent weeks as a potential offseason trade target for the Lakers. As reported earlier this month by The Inquisitr, Detroit Pistons point guard Derrick Rose was suggested by Fansided‘s Lake Show Life as a possible acquisition, with the Lakers giving up Kuzma and a future draft pick in return for the 2011 NBA MVP.