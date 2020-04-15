Dana Hamm Lowers Sweatpants To Reveal Sexy Lingerie In Flirty Snap

Dana Hamm delighted her 1.3 million Instagram followers with her latest update on Wednesday. The model shared a flirty photo that featured her lowering her sweatpants to reveal a sexy pair of white lace bikini panties.

The model’s undies consisted of a piece of lace and two thin strings wrapped around her hips. She paired the panties with a white silk bra that left a good deal of her voluptuous chest exposed. She also sported a leopard-print fleece jacket, which she wore open, so her fans could get a nice look at her cleavage.

Dana stood outside in what appeared to a pavilion made of stone. The camera captured her as she lowered her sweatpants to the middle of her thighs with a coquettish look on her face. She cocked one hip to one side, showing off her curves and her flat abs.

In the caption, Dana did not indicate where she was when the photo was taken but she did say that it was 40 degrees outside, hence the warm outer layer. She added that regardless of the temperature, she was still committed to providing content for her fans. She also wrote that she had received a lot of requests for white lingerie, which helped her choose her outfit of the day.

Dana wore her highlighted hair down in loose waves. She framed her eyes with smoky eye shadow, eyeliner, and thick lashes. She also wore a pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a pink shade on her lips. She accessorized with a black choker.

Dana’s post received lots of love from her followers, and several thanked for giving them something to look at every day.

“You’re a really amazing person Dana. If no one has said it, thank you very much for being here and doing your best in these ugly times. I’m sure I speak for many when I say that your beauty has helped a lot during these stressful times. Thank you for what you are doing for us,” one fan wrote.

“How you still look this stunning despite being locked up in quarantine is just a testament to your natural beauty Dana… stunning, that jacket is ALL Dana too,” a second admirer chimed in.

“Looking sensational as always Dana, we all love you. x,” a third Instagram user commented.

Not too long ago, Dana wowed her fans when she shared a snap that featured her posing in a bikini and a pair of high heels.