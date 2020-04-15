Krissy Cela Flaunts Killer Figure In ‘Cardio Challenge’ Video

Krissy Cela added yet another great home workout to her Instagram collection on Tuesday, April 14. The fitness trainer often posts short exercise circuits to the photo-sharing site to encourage her two million followers to work out and join her fitness app Tone & Sculpt.

For the workout, Krissy wears a cropped gray t-shirt with the sleeves cut off and the words “Michigan Skate Champs” written across the chest in red lettering. The logo is accompanied by a basketball and two plant stems with leaves. Underneath the top, Krissy wears a blue sports bra that peeks out from the arm holes. Her toned midsection is left exposed, highlighting her sculpted abs. The trainer adds a pair of high-waisted blue shorts that end mid-thigh and cling to her gym-honed lower half. Her curvy legs draw the eye.

Krissy completes the outfit with a pair of white sneakers and white socks. She wears her brunette hair up in a bun that sits at the back of her head and adds a touch of black eye makeup and pink, glossy lips.

The fitness trainer completes the workout in a sunny interior space with wood flooring. She uses a jump rope for equipment, but explains to her followers that they don’t need to have a rope on hand to complete the workout. Those without a jump rope at home can simply imitate the same motion with their hands as they jump or substitute the move with high knees.

The video consists of four different exercises that all make up Krissy’s “Cardio Challenge.” The workout starts out with 10-20 seconds of jumping rope, followed by 11 jumping squats and 12 jumping lunges. The final exercise in the circuit is another 10-20 seconds of jumping rope. In the caption of the post, Krissy challenges her followers to complete five rounds of the circuit.

Also in the caption, Krissy tells her fans that the workout is an effective cardio finisher and will definitely cause their muscles to burn. She adds that the circuit is a teaser for what’s to come on the Tone & Sculpt app and encourages her followers to give it a go and then give her their feedback.

The post earned over 30,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments from the fitness trainer’s large social media following. Many of her fans gave their feedback on the workout in the comments section and complimented Krissy on her outfit and physique.

“@krissycela girl this is killer!! Such a good challenge,” one Instagram user commented.