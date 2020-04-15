Tarsha Whitmore And Samantha Rayner Reminisce About Vacation In The Maldives With Steamy Bikini Snaps

Tarsha Whitmore and pal Samantha Rayner are missing their vacations together, per each of their latest Instagram shares. The ladies steamed up their accounts this morning with throwbacks snaps from one of their favorite adventures to the Maldives.

Samantha was the first of the pair to express her longing for another trip with her bestie. The model shared a sweet photo to her page that captured her walking hand-in-hand with Tarsha along a beautiful beach as the sun spilled over their bikini-clad figures. Samantha had opted for a black two-piece for the oceanside stroll, which included a halter-style top with a cleavage-baring neckline and skimpy bottoms that left her toned legs completely exposed. Her gal pal and fellow Instagram star opted for a similar style swimsuit for the day. Her look, however, was in an ivory white color that popped against her gorgeous, allover tan.

Hours later, Tarsha took to her own account to express her sentiments with an equally-as stunning photo from when she and Samantha visited the Maldives. The image captured the Australian hottie and her friend mounted on a jet ski with a beautiful view of the clear ocean water and palm trees behind them.

Tarsha took the front seat on the watercraft and rested her head in her hand as she stared off into the distance through a pair of trendy square sunglasses. She was scantily-clad again in a sexy string two-piece that perfectly suited her petite frame. Her voluptuous assets nearly spilled out of the side of its itty-bitty cups, while its dangerously cheeky bottoms offered an ample glance at her pert derriere.

Samantha, meanwhile, sat behind her on the jet ski and stared down the camera over the top of her own sunglasses with a sultry gaze. She tugged the waistband of her bikini bottoms high up on her hips, drawing eyes toward her flat midsection and abs.

Along with their skin-baring snaps, Samantha and Tarsha used the hashtag #thankstotravel in their captions to express their appreciation for the fun vacations and memories throughout the years.

Both posts fared well with each model’s respective horde of followers. The uploads have collectively earned more than 56,000 likes since going live, as well as hundreds of comments.

“Two of my favorite Instagram humans haha! Absolute fire, absolute beauty,” one person wrote on Samantha’s post.

Another fan said that both Samantha and Tarsha looked “gorgeous.”

“Squad member goals af,” a third fan commented on Tarsha’s snap.

“Sexy ladies,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Tarsha and Samantha have taken a number of trips together over the years, including a trip to Thailand last month. The vacation produced some more sizzling photos for their Instagram pages, including another shot of them riding on a jetski.