Nikki Bella Reveals Bare Baby Bump At Almost 24 Weeks Pregnant

Nikki's showing off her bump after opening up about her weight gain.

WWE star Nikki Bella proudly showed off her growing baby bump in a new photo posted to her Instagram account this week. In a stunning new snap she shared with her more than 9 million followers on April 14, the star revealed her uncovered bump as she posed side-on to the camera at almost 24 weeks pregnant.

The Total Divas and Total Bellas star showed off her growing middle as she stood in front of her large glass front door with the natural sunlight illuminating her from behind.

Nikki, who’s staying safe at home amid the coronavirus lockdown, stood barefoot on the wooden flooring of her hallway and had her left arm in the air with her right hand just above her bump as she pulled on her jacket.

The star’s bare bump poked out underneath her top and was highlighted by her matching co-ord set.

Nikki rocked a black top, which appeared to be cropped at the waist, and featured a thick rainbow stripe down all the way down the side of her body.

She paired it with bottoms in the exact same color and rainbow design. The mom to be pulled those down slightly at the front to accommodate her baby bump as she nears the six month mark in her first pregnancy.

The star kept things casual in her matching jogger set and rocked her long, brunette hair tied up and away from her face in a slick ponytail while she looked into a mirror.

In the caption, Nikki confirmed that the pieces are both from the clothing line she founded alongside her twin sister, Brie Bella, called Birdiebee. Brie is also pregnant and is expecting her second child, with Nikki and Brie confirming their pregnancies together in January and when they also revealed that their coinciding pregnancies were not planned.

The comments section of Nikki’s stunning new upload, which has received more than 226,000 likes in the first 20 hours since she shared it, was flooded with praise from her fans.

“BEAUTIFUL NIKKI,” one fan commented with an eye heart and a fire emoji.

“You’re doing so amazing,” another person said with several heart emoji, adding, “so so proud of you, stay safe!”

“OMG so beautiful,” a third person said with three red hearts.

“You always look great, but you are SO adorable pregnant!!! Definitely glowing!!” another fan said.

Nikki’s latest glimpse at her bump follows another snap recently shared to her Instagram page earlier this week. In that photo, she cozied up to her fiance Artem Chigvintsev and went completely makeup-free as she got very candid about her weight gain and how pregnancy has changed her body.