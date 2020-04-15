Britney Spears Claps Back At Instagram Haters: ‘I Am Flawless’

Britney had a lengthy message for all those leaving 'mean comments' on her Instagram.

Britney Spears clapped back at her haters on Instagram this week as she called out the internet trolls who have been leaving “mean comments” on her profile. The popstar slammed those who didn’t have the nicest things to say to her in a new post on April 14 after some of her recent social media uploads have raised a few eyebrows.

The “Lucky” singer hit back in the caption of her latest upload, which was a screen shot of a quote from the Indian public speaker Osho about accepting oneself.

Britney — who recently shared a workout video with fans — began her latest emoji filled post by discussing the “the bright enlightening patterns of self love” as she told her 23.9 million followers about how important it is to practice self care and to know “our worth as individuals!!!!!!!”

She then added that learning to love yourself can be “the hardest thing to do” before she admitted that taking to social media to post “whatever the heck I want” is one of the ways that she makes sure she’s taking care of and loving herself.

She then directly addressed the trolls who left nasty comments on her Instagram posts after she was recently called out for posting photos and videos of herself posing in the same outfits. Some fans have also noticed that the star sometimes inexplicably deletes her uploads and then re-posts them again a few hours later.

“If I want to post a picture with the same outfit three times … I will do so and take note from @Beyonce because I am FLAWLESS,” she then continued alongside several sassy hand emoji as she referenced Beyonce‘s 2014 song “***Flawless”.

Britney then added, “But seriously …. keep your mean comments to yourselves” with a kissing face emoji.

Many fans took to the comments section to defend and share their praise for Britney, including her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

The singer and actress commented on Britney’s post with three clapping emoji, which received more than 1,700 likes.

“Britney you are beautiful inside and out, don’t ever forget that! Thanks for teaching us how to love ourselves even more!” a fan also commented.

Another added, “You tell em queen!” with two heart eye and a red heart emoji.

Notably, Britney’s social media feed has caused a whole lot of chatter in the online world lately.

The star has become known for her somewhat bizarre and often random postings on Instagram. Britney was recently forced to backtrack on the social media site after she initially claimed to have run 100 meters in 3.61 seconds, which would have made her faster than World Record holder and Olympian Usain Bolt.