‘Jersey Shore’s’ Pauly D & Vinny Guadagnino To Star In New MTV Prank Series

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’s Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino are set to star in a new series for MTV where they will assist prank victims in getting revenge. The show, titled Revenge Prank with DJ Pauly D and Vinny, will thrust the longtime pals into a solo spotlight this summer.

Pauly and Vinny shot to fame alongside castmates Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jenni Farley, Nicole Polizzi, Deena Nicole Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro as stars of the series Jersey Shore, which debuted in 2009.

“Each episode will pair DJ Pauly D or Vinny with a subject of a viral internet prank who is seeking payback on the friend, family member or loved one who originally embarrassed them,” said an MTV press release.

“With help from DJ Pauly D and Vinny, the pairs will attempt to pull off some of the most over-the-top pranks yet in order to get the ultimate revenge,” the release continued.

Pauly declared himself the “prank war champion” of the series. Some of his pranks are legendary to viewers of the show, including bringing a female doll into the cast’s home that looked exactly like former cast member Sammi Giancola, inviting Angelina back to the family knowing she and other castmates had unresolved issues, and an epic inside-out prank where Pauly and Vinny took all the outdoor furniture, put it inside the cast’s shore home and set up the girl’s beds and clothing on an outside deck.

Revenge Prank with DJ Pauly D and Vinny hails from the same company that produces series How Far Is Tattoo Far? for MTV.

Vinny shared the news on his Instagram account. Fans were excited about their favorite best pals branching out once again on their own.

“I LOVE A GOOD PRANK SHOW THIS TIME A YEAR!!!!!” exclaimed one fan in response to Vinny’s post.

“Praaaaank war champions!” said a second Instagram follower.

This comes on the heels of the twosome branching out in early 2019 with their own successful dating show titled A Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny.

The twosome continues to appear on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which is winding down its current season as the show heads into the wedding episodes that will feature Angelina’s November 2019 nuptials to Chris Larangeira.

The April 16 episode is titled “Unresolved Issues.” Jenni, Angelina, Deena, and Nicole will head to New Orleans to celebrate Angelina’s bachelorette party. In true Jersey Shore style, the women will deal with some unresolved issues between them that threaten to disrupt the fun weekend.