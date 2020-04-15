Candice Swanepoel Gets Very Cheeky In A Tiny Animal-Print Bikini

The Victoria's Secret Angel wore the tiniest pair of bikini bottoms in a new photo.

Candice Swanepoel didn’t leave much to fans’ imagination this week as she slipped into a very revealing look from her own line of swimwear, Tropic of C. The swim brand shared a sizzling NSFW shot of the Victoria’s Secret Angel to its official Instagram account on April 14 that showed the South African lingerie model as she posed with her booty exposed in an animal-print thong bikini.

The cheeky photo showed the star as she posed with her back to the camera while looking out over a lake with lush green foliage.

Candice flashed plenty of her fit model body in the new photo. Her toned derriere was on full show in her very skimpy bottoms, which were made up of a tiny piece of brown and black animal-print material with thin black ties that were fastened into bows on either side of her slim hips. They appeared to be pretty similar to a pair she recently rocked in another photo when she posed on a wooden stool with her legs apart.

Candice’s textured blond hair flowed all the way down her back and almost touched her booty, obstructing her bikini top. But while it wasn’t clear if the supermodel went for a matching bikini look, the top did appear to feature similar black strings that tied around her torso.

She looked out towards the still water in front of her which was surrounded by green trees as she flashed her all over tan for the world to see. The stunning blue sky could also be seen in front of her.

In the caption, Tropic of C urged fans to #stayhome amid the current pandemic that has much of the globe under stay at home orders. The account didn’t reveal when or where the photo was taken, but did tag Candice’s official Instagram account.

Fans flooded the comments section of the photo with messages.

“I wish my [peach emoji] looked like this,” one Instagram user commented.

Another said that Candice was “goals” in the snap with a yellow heart and a fire emoji.

“How come something like this beautiful creature is never in the ponds I go to? I must be living wrong…” a third person wrote.

Candice is often spotted flashing some skin in different bikinis and bathing suits from her line in photos posted both to the her own Instagram account as well as Tropic of C’s official page.

One recent photo uploaded to social media earlier this week showed the South African beauty as she posed in a pair of skimpy Daisy Duke-esque denim short shorts which she paired with a tiny green bikini top.