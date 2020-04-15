Jussie Smollett Allegedly Knew One Of His Supposed Attackers From An Upscale Chicago Bathhouse

New intel from Page Six indicates that former Empire star Jussie Smollett may have been “more than friends” with his alleged attacker Ambimbola “Abel” Osundairo. A source told the outlet that the two used to hang out and party together at an upscale Chicago bathhouse.

According to the insider, the bathhouse required its clientele to provide ID. If so, that means there may be a record of them together at the bathhouse. If true, the documents could be subpoenaed at Jussie’s upcoming trial.

“It’s known as a bathhouse where a lot of affluent black gay men hang out. There should be a record [of their visits].”

The article does not give any further information about the bathhouse.

Jussie’s lawyers first started the rumor of a relationship between Jussie and Abel last year. Mark Geragos and Tina Glandian insinuated a sexual intimacy between Jussie and one of the Osundairo brothers while doing a segment on Good Morning America.

Abel and his brother, Ola, sued them for defamation.

“We have sat back and watched lie after lie being fabricated about us in the media only so one big lie can continue to have life. These lies are destroying our character and our reputation in our personal and professional lives,” said a statement from the brothers, read by their attorney, Gloria Schmidt.

The brothers’ said the insinuation that one or both of them was gay put them and their family at risk. The Osundairos are Nigerian, and according to them, the country has “inhumane laws that state homosexuality is punishable by up to 14 years in prison and death by stoning if the person is married.”

The judge ultimately chose to dismiss the defamation suit.

Jussie is still fighting multiple charges alleging that he staged a hate crime against him in 2019. Jussie told authorities that two men wearing MAGA hats jumped him while making racist and homophobic remarks. Before leaving, they supposedly wrapped a noose around his neck.

He has been accused of paying the Osundairo brothers $3,500 to help him stage the attack. However, Jussie remains adamant that the money was for drugs, and that the attack was genuine.

Judge Michael Toomin dismissed the initial charges filed against Jussie. Since then, Toomin has reopened the investigation and appointed a special prosecutor, resulting in the filing of six new counts of disorderly against the embattled Empire actor. His attempts to get the charges dismissed again have been rejected.