Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell Unlikely To Win Championship In Minnesota, ‘Bleacher Report’ Predicts

After hearing reports about that Karl-Anthony Towns‘ unhappiness with the team, the Minnesota Timberwolves immediately made a move, sending a trade package centered on Andrew Wiggins to the Golden State Warriors to acquire his close pal, D’Angelo Russell, before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline. Since entering the league in 2015, Towns and Russell have been dreaming of playing together in one team, believing that joining forces would give them a realistic chance of winning an NBA championship title.

With Towns and Russell succeeding to transform themselves into All-Star caliber players, they are indeed capable of accomplishing something big in Minnesota, especially if they both manage to return to their 100 percent health. However, there are some people who have doubts if the rising star duo of Towns and Russell could really lead the Timberwolves to title contention, including Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report. In his recent article, Buckley included the Timberwolves’ squad led by Towns and Russell on the list of young NBA cores that are built to fall apart.

“So, why am I voting for collapse here? Because there are two ends to a basketball court, and Towns and Russell don’t bother to visit the other one very often. They are far too often indifferent defenders, and Minnesota can only expect Malik Beasley, Jarrett Culver and Josh Okogie to pick up so much of the slack. Defense doesn’t win championships on its own—even if it makes for a catchy slogan—but two-way balance does. History says top-10 play is required at both ends to capture the crown, and it’s almost impossible to see the Wolves ever approaching that rank on defense.”

Towns and Russell are both prolific scorers and capable of knocking down shots whether by driving into the basket or shooting in the perimeter. However, since they were drafted as the first and second overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, defense has been a major issue for Towns and Russell. The arrival of Russell has undeniably improved the Timberwolves’ performance on the offensive end of the floor but their defense greatly suffers when he shared the court with Towns.

Before the NBA suspension due to the spread of coronavirus, the Timberwolves rank 21st in NBA’s defensive efficiency, allowing 110.0 points per 100 possessions. Aside from making sure that they are in a perfect shape when the 2019-20 NBA season resumes, Towns and Russell should start working on their defense, especially if they are serious about turning the Timberwolves in a legitimate title contender in the Western Conference. If they won’t immediately address the issues in their game, Towns and Russell may really end up being one of the talented star duos that part ways without winning an NBA championship title.