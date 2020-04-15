Blond Sofia Vergara Wows In A Tiny Yellow Bikini In Throwback Beach Video

Sofia got wet as she walked through the water in a skimpy two-piece.

Sofia Vergara treated fans to a sizzling throwback on Instagram this week when she shared a flashback video from her time hosting the Spanish language travel show Fuera de serie, which translates in English to Out of the Ordinary. The Modern Family actress turned new America’s Got Talent judge wowed in the clip which showed her as she made her way through the ocean in a skimpy bikini during a trip to El Salvador.

Sofia posted the throwback clip on April 14. It opened with her speaking to the camera as she walked forwards on the sand, splashing through the shallow sea water.

The now 47-year-old Colombian actress showed off plenty of skin as she it the beach. She wowed in a bright yellow two-piece that didn’t leave a whole lot to the imagination.

The plunging bikini top showed off plenty of her decolletage as it plunged pretty low at the chest with an orange trim and only a thin string to hold the two pieces of material together.

She paired the revealing top with equally skimpy bottoms in the same bright yellow color.

Sofia didn’t reveal exactly when the video was shot, but did tell her 18.6 million followers that it was from more than two decades ago sometime in the 1990s.

Though she’s clearly barely aged in that time, Sofia did look a little different in the clip. Rather than sporting the curly brunette locks she’s become more famous for since shooting to fame as Gloria Pritchett in the ABC sitcom (which aired its final episode earlier this month) she instead sported much lighter, straight blond locks for her beach walk.

The upload, which has been viewed more than 976,000 times in only eight hours, also featured different clips of Sofia taking in the sights of the Central American country.

She posted the throwback to her account alongside three crying laughing emoji and three red hearts, and Sofia’s fans definitely appreciated the look back to her days as a travel host.

The comments section was overrun with praise for the actress, with many Instagram users sharing how they couldn’t believe how little Sofia has aged.

“Omg you seriously don’t age,” one person said.

“Still looking the same,” another commented with two red heart and a praising emoji.

“And she’s even more beautiful now!” a third said.

But this isn’t the first time Sofia has treated her fans to a look at herself in a bikini back in the 1990s.

Back in August, she had jaws dropping across the globe once again when she shared a seriously hot NSFW snap of herself in a cheeky bikini during a swimwear shoot in Florida more than two decades ago.