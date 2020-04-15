Fitness Trainer Kayla Itsines Wears Orange Sports Bra & Tiny Gray Shorts For Cardio Workout

Fitness trainer Kayla Itsines took to social media platform Instagram on Tuesday, April 14, to post her most recent home workout for her fanbase of 12.4 million.

For the workout, Kayla wears an orange sports bra with thick shoulder straps and a low neckline that leaves plenty of toned tummy exposed. She pairs the top with light gray gym shorts that rise up over her belly button and fall to just below her backside, giving viewers an eyeful of her gym-honed legs. The trainer adds a pair of white sneakers and a silver exercise watch to complete the outfit. Her long, brunette tresses are pulled up into a high ponytail that flows down her back while her face is made up with black mascara and pink lip gloss.

The post consists of an at-home cardio workout video in which Kayla demonstrates a series of exercises that are performed through two circuits. Kayla carries out the workout in her living room, using an exercise mat and yellow jump rope for equipment and her bodyweight for resistance.

Within the first circuit, the first move that the Australian native demonstrates for her followers is the jump squat, which is completed for a total of 10 reps. Kayla moves into mountain climbers for a total of 30 reps, 10 on each side. The burpee comes next, which is a full body exercise that Kayla indicates should be performed for 10 reps. The last exercise in the first circuit is skipping (or jumping rope) for 50 reps.

The second circuit consists of snap jumps for 10 reps, high knees for 30 reps, double pulse squats for 10 reps, and jumping jacks for 20 reps. Kayla makes sure to model the correct from for each exercise while showing off her sculpted figure.

In the caption of the post, the fitness trainer tells her followers to complete as many laps of each circuit as they can within seven minutes. If they are able to, they should then repeat for another seven minutes. She explains that the best cardio exercises for her are ones that are incorporated into circuit training and are designed to elevate the heart rate. Kayla encourages her followers to give the workout a try.

The workout was a hit with Kayla’s fans, earning over 25,000 likes and nearly 500 comments within the first day of being posted. In the comments section, Kayla’s followers expressed their gratitude for her workout videos while many left specific questions pertaining to the cardio circuit and their own fitness progress.

“I cannot thank you enough for these stay at home workouts,” a grateful Instagram user commented.