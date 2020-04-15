Demi Lovato Says That She & Selena Gomez Are ‘Not Friends’

Demi Lovato recently revealed that she is no longer friends with fellow singer Selena Gomez in a recent interview given with Harper’s Bazaar.

At one point during the interview, the interviewer asked Demi if she kept in touch with any of her celebrity friends from her Disney era. She told them that the only person she still talks to from the period of her life is Miley Cyrus.

Demi said she loves Miley, “always will, always have,” and that she is the only person from that era she still speaks with regularly.

The “I Love Me” singer recently appeared on Miley’s Instagram live show Brightminded to talk about her life and how she’s keeping busy in self-quarantine.

She also told the interviewer that despite being very close during their Disney years, she and Selena are no longer pals.

After Demi performed at the Grammy Awards in January, Selena posted a supportive message to Demi on her Instagram story, saying that she was very happy for Demi and impressed by her bravery. She also added that Demi “deserved” that moment in the spotlight.

“When you grow up with somebody, you’re always going to have love for them. But I’m not friends with her, so [the Instagram post] felt …,” she said, stopping mid-sentence, before adding, “I will always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best.”

According to Page Six, Demi and Selena first became close as kids when they appeared on Barney & Friends together. They also began starring in their own Disney Channel shows, Wizards of Waverly Place and Sonny with a Chance, around the same time. They later co-starred in the Disney Channel movie Princess Protection Program.

Selena isn’t the only person from that period that Demi no longer keeps up with; she isn’t in touch with the Jonas Brothers either. Demi, Kevin, Nick, and Joe Jonas all appeared in the Camp Rock films.

Fans of both Demi and Selena went wild over Demi’s latest comments on the state of their famous on-and-off-again friendship. Several people began to theorize that Demi and Selena were never real friends at all, while others felt that Demi was lashing out in jealousy over Selena’s career.

Some people believe that the bad blood generated between the singers after Selena became close friends with fellow pop star Taylor Swift.

“Me watching this beef between the Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato stans even though I don’t f*ck with either of em at all,” tweeted one Twitter user.