Ciara & Russell Wilson Reveal They’re Having A Boy In Adorable Gender Reveal Video

Months after announcing that she’s pregnant, Ciara shared an adorable video of herself and her family celebrating the gender reveal, reports TMZ. Ciara, husband Russell Wilson, and kids Future Jr. and Sienna Princess went to an open field to surrounded by palm trees to shoot off cannons that issued blue smoke and lots of confetti, revealing they’re expecting a baby boy.

Ciara left her hair loose and natural while wearing an oversized white button-up shirt and white shorts. Russell wore a similar-looking outfit. Future Jr. also rocked a button-up shirt and a pair of dress pants. Little Sienna wore a flowery dress. Everyone looked relaxed while standing barefoot in the grass.

Before the happy couple got to the grand finale of their quarantine gender reveal party, the “Level Up” singer asked her kids whether they knew which color corresponded to which gender.

Then she asked each family member whether they wanted it to be a boy or a girl. Her son said he wanted it to be a boy, while their daughter seemed a little hesitant to give an answer but appeared to want a sister.

As for Russell, he told his wife that she already knew what he wanted it to be, most likely a boy.

After the cannons went off, the whole family erupted into cheers. A giggling Ciara danced toward the camera and wiggled her hips while goofing off and looking euphoric. She sang, “it’s a boy,” over and over again while smiling brightly.

Russell shared the same video on his Instagram account. He followed up with a second post that showed himself and Future Jr. playing with some of the leftover confetti. They dumped a lot of it on their heads.

Between Russell’s post and Ciara’s post, the video racked up close to 2 million likes overall. Ciara’s video was watched more than 3.1 million times.

Fans and celebrities flocked to the comments section of Ciara’s post to congratulate the happy couple. Serena Williams, Lily Collins, Janet Jackson, and Karrueche were among the many famous people who wrote congratulatory messages.

“I literally teared up as if I know them,” wrote one fan.

“Congratulations Beautiful family and couple,” said a second person, adding several purple heart emoji to their remark.

“Awww. I just love you all. Congrats!” exclaimed a third user, inserting a heart eyes emoji to the end of their comment.

Last month, Ciara showed off her growing baby bump while wearing an elegant black gown in a series of Instagram photos.