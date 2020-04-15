‘Attack On Titan’ Chapter 128 Spoilers: Armin’s Life In Danger, Female Titan & Armored Titan Fight Yeagerists

The latest chapter of Attack on Titan featured the clash between the Marley-Eldia alliance and the Yeagerists. At first, the acting leaders of the Marley-Eldia alliance, Hange Zoe and General Theo Magath, agreed to steal the airships from the Yeagerists without bloodshed. Unfortunately, despite carefully executing their plan, a fight still broke out between the two sides.

Attack on Titan Chapter 128 showed Armin Arlert and Connie Springer trying to trick their comrade Floch Forster, who is currently leading the Yeagerists. Armin told Floch that they were chasing the Cart Titan and the Armored Titan who swam away to the ocean. Armin urged Floch to let them use the “flying boat” with the help of the Azumabitos to capture the enemies. Armin even told him that the Marleyan Warriors killed Jean Kirstein and Onyankopon.

Though they haven’t heard Floch’s approval yet, Armin and Connie headed straight to the location of the “flying boat.” However, before they reached the “flying boat,” they were stopped by two of their former comrades, Samuel and Daz. Samuel and Daz suspected Armin and Connie of conspiring with the Marleyan Warriors. After an intense conversation, Armin and Connie somewhat managed to convince Samuel and Daz that they were on the Yeagerists’ side. When Daz detonated the bombs, Armin started to feel that they could really accomplish their mission without killing anybody.

Unfortunately, the situation dramatically changed when a commotion sparked between Kiyomi Azumabito and Floch. After Floch threatened to kill one of her subordinates, Kiyomi grabbed his arm to change the direction of the gunshot. The noise that came out of the room alerted the troops surrounding the port. From the time he heard the gunshot, Armin already knew that their goal to steal the airship without bloodshed is no longer possible.

Attack on Titan Chapter 128 featured Armin getting shot in the mouth by Samuel after trying to stop Daz from activating the bombs. Armin and Connie engaged in a brawl with Daz and Samuel. To save Armin from being killed, Connie ended up shooting Daz in the head.

Meanwhile, the other members of the Marley-Eldia alliance started making a move when they saw the commotion at the port. Mikasa Ackerman, Hange, and General Magath protected Hiyomi and her subordinates from the Yeagerists and convinced them to hide in the basement. Aside from being safe from the possible Thunder Spear attacks, going to the basement would allow their allied Titans to move freely.

The final scenes of Attack on Titan Chapter 128 featured Annie Leonhart and Reiner Braun transforming into the Female Titan and Armored Titan, respectively. Annie and Reiner’s body may not be in perfect shape but using their Titan power, they undeniably hold the upper hand against the Yeagerists. If the Yeagerists won’t surrender, the war at the port will likely end in a one-sided massacre.