UFC Ring Girl Brittney Palmer Flaunts Curves & Lifts Blue Sundress: ‘Embrace The Rhythm Of Nature’

UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer flaunted her curves in a recent Instagram post where encouraged her followers to embrace nature and its rhythm.

In the picture, the model stood on a sandy embankment. She wore a lightweight blue sundress that featured pink printed flowers and pink lace inserts. The top featured a deep v-neck with spaghetti straps, and it showed off her ample cleavage. A long necklace hung from her neck, and the crystal pendant nestled between her breasts. Brittney lifted one side of the dress and rested her hand at her waist, exposing a sizeable sunkissed expanse of her curvy hip and leg, and given how high her hand was, it appeared as if the artist wasn’t wearing any underwear with the outfit. She used her other hand to hold several strands of her highlighted brunette hair, which she wore in soft waves that hung over her shoulders and down her back from a side part. Gorgeous, pink, and brown eyeshadow with black eyeliner and mascara made the UFC ring girl’s brown eyes pop. Plus, she wore blush to highlight her cheekbones and light pink lipstick filled in her generous lips.

In her caption, Brittney alluded to the slower pace many are living right now while they are trying to distance themselves socially. Her followers shared the love with more than 31,000 of them, hitting the “like” button. Plus, almost 450 Instagram users took the time to leave a message for the UFC octagon girl in the reply section. The flame emoji featured heavily among the comments, indicating that many people thought the model’s look was hot.

“I like this one almost as much as your art dungarees (I think Americans call them overalls) stay safe, stay strong,” urged one fan.

“You are absolutely beautiful, my baby of love. I love you, I love you, I love you, I love you with all my heart,” a second devotee gushed, including several different heart emoji and a smiley.

“Just beautiful. ‘If people sat outside and looked at the stars each night, I’ll bet they’d live a lot differently.’ Much love,” declared a third follower who added two blue hearts.

“You are amazing, babes! Can’t wait to see you!” a fourth Instagram user replied along with a yellow flower and heart emoji.

