‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 6 Trailer Teases Morgan’s Fate

As yet, no release date has been announced for Season 6 of 'Fear the Walking Dead' but AMC has released the trailer.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 6 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

While there is no news yet on when Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead will premiere, AMC has released a trailer. In it, Morgan’s (Lennie James) fate is hinted at along with the continued storyline involving the Pioneers.

As Forbes points out, the short clip shows a jumble of activity before finishing up with a shot of Morgan’s open eye. The brief moment gives viewers the impression that he might have become a walker. Previously, the Season 5 finale saw Morgan left for dead by the leader of the Pioneers, Virginia (Colby Minifie). As the episode concluded, a large group of walkers was seen encroaching on Morgan and the assumption is that he dies at this point.

However, until an actual dead body is sighted, many fans suspect that Morgan will be just fine. They also believe this is even more likely now that the Season 6 clip has shown what looks like an undead Morgan. After all, using a scene cut for dramatic purpose and indicating one thing but later revealing it meant the opposite is a common device used in many TV series trailers.

In addition to Morgan’s storyline, the rest of the clip shows plenty of new footage regarding the other characters in Fear the Walking Dead. The featured characters include Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) in one of the new communities headed by the Pioneers. This place looks well-tended and everyone is in clean clothes, including Strand and Alicia.

Ryan Green / AMC

Others, such as Dwight (Austin Amelio), John Dory (Garret Dillahunt), Luciana Galvez (Danay Garcia), and Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades), seem to be having a harder time in Season 6, all of them being shown in various degrees of dishevelment.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, all of the TV shows set within the Walking Dead universe are currently on hiatus. This is due to the current social distancing rules now in place to help stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). The original series, The Walking Dead nearly made it through Season 10 but, unfortunately, post-production work could not be completed and Episode 15 will temporarily be the season finale until later in the year. In addition, the latest spinoff series, World Beyond, was set to premiere once Season 10 had concluded. However, it too will air at a later date.

Similarly, Fear the Walking Dead has also been delayed. It was initially predicted that Season 6 would air after World Beyond concluded. However, the coronavirus pandemic has changed that. This means that viewers will have to wait even longer to find out Morgan’s true fate.