Dak Prescott Claims Birthday Bash Had Less Than 10 People In Attendance

Dak Prescott denied Tuesday night that he threw a party that had more than 30 people in attendance. If the rumors of said birthday bash were true, it would have meant the Dallas Cowboys quarterback had violated social distancing rules put into place amid the coronavirus outbreak. ESPN reported Prescott went to the trouble of issuing a statement about the affair, voicing his displeasure at the rumor-mongering and the media who reported on the story.

“I understand and accept that there are additional responsibilities and media scrutiny that come with being an NFL quarterback, but it is very frustrating and disappointing when people provide completely inaccurate information from anonymous sources, especially now,” Prescott said in the prepared statement. “To set the record straight — I know that we all need to do our best to socially distance and like everyone else, I am continuing to adjust to what that requires, but the truth is that I was with fewer than 10 people for a home dinner — not a party — on Friday night.

Prescott added that he’s well aware of the situation Dallas, Texas, and the rest of the country finds itself. He said he’s gone out of his way to support healthcare workers and others who are putting in long hours during the pandemic.

Prescott also said he is continuing to learn about what to do and what not to do as the coronavirus outbreak continues. He also said he will continue to follow social distancing rules as long as they are in place.

The statement comes after reports surfaced last week that Prescott was throwing a party for a close friend. Photos and video of the event appeared online and purported attendees claimed much more than 10 people were in the quarterback’s house. Those photos seemed to show people standing elbow to elbow, not coming close to follow the social distancing recommendations of staying six-feet apart.

The get-together, whether a full-blown party or simply a dinner among friends also tarred Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot with the claims as he was documented to be in the house.

Once the rumors spread, the Cowboys’ front office weighed in as well. Team president Steven Jones reportedly went on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Tuesday night to address the issue. Jones said he believes Prescott and Elliott understand how their actions were perceived and the party isn’t something they’ll be doing again. He added both men are people he has the utmost respect for and they understand the sensitivity of what happened on Friday.