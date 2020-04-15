Savannah Prez Rocks Yellow Sports Bra And Gray Leggings For Intense Lower Body Workout

Belgian fitness model Savannah Prez gave her fans a huge serving of workout motivation on Tuesday via the latest video on her Instagram page. In the shared clip, Savannah powered through a leg-focused circuit while dressed in a yellow sports bra and gray leggings.

She started with a series of alternating front to reverse lunges. Armed with two weight plates held at her sides, she took a relatively short step forward and bent both legs. She then quickly sent her active leg backward for the reverse lunge. In her caption, she recommended doing 30 repetitions on both sides.

Next, Savannah added a chair to the workout for a series of step-ups. As the name of the exercise implies, it required her to step onto the chair. Then, she raised her knee toward her torso repeatedly, her caption suggesting a set of 20 repetitions for both sides.

Frog squats came next. For this exercise, Savannah assumed an extreme wide-legged stance and got into a low squat, resting her elbows on her knees. After that, she lowered her glutes closer to the floor. When she raised them once more, she bent her torso forward, positioning her head between her legs.

Curtsy lunges followed which required Savannah to take large diagonal steps backward before bending her legs. After completing those, she moved on to the final exercise. With her weight plates held low in front of her body, Savannah bent her legs for shallow sumo squats done at a brisk pace.

In her caption, Savannah challenged fans to do each exercise without breaks in between for a total of 200 reps. But although she made it seem easy in the video, she admitted that it was one of the most difficult leg workouts she had ever attempted.

The clip has been viewed more than 55,000 times and close to 250 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, several of Savannah’s fans expressed eagerness to give the workout a try, despite its apparent difficulty.

“I absolutely LOVE these challenges please keep them coming!!” one fan wrote.

Others expressed gratitude for the fitness inspiration that Savannah provided.

“Thank you dear for uploading your workout videos. It helps us to get in shape and motivate us to do excercises regularly,” a second Instagram user added.

And then there were those commenters who seemed daunted by Savannah’s advanced level of physical fitness.

“My legs are sore just watching this, huge respect,” a third commenter wrote.

“200!!! How are your knees after that? Asking for a female friend,” a fourth person commented.