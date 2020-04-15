‘Westworld’ Season 3 Episode 6 Preview: The Man In Black Fights Back

The battle between Dolores and Maeve also continues in the upcoming episode of 'Westworld.'

As Westworld moves forward, viewers have been trying to work out how the Man in Black (Ed Harris) will feature now that he has been placed in a mental facility. According to the latest synopsis for Episode 6, this may be explored further on Sunday night.

According to Den of Geek, the synopsis for the upcoming episode is below.

“Do a lot of people tell you that you need therapy?”

While this is not at all conclusive to the Man in Black’s current situation, it does tend to suggest that his mental capacity could be explored. In addition, this character does also feature briefly in the trailer for Episode 6 of Westworld Season 3.

In the clip, the Man in Black, who is also called William, is shown in a straight jacket inside a white room. At one point, it appears an assistant is trying to give him some sort of medication but William bites at the man rather than swallow whatever it is being offered. Then, towards the end of the clip, William is seen hitting someone with a chair, his straight jacket now covered in blood, indicating he might manage to escape the facility in Episode 6.

The clip also shows the continued conflict between warring hosts, Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and Maeve (Thandie Newton).

“It’s not right,” says Maeve. “For one person to have all that power.”

While it’s not clear exactly who Maeve is talking about, it seems likely she is referring to Dolores, who responds as follows.

“Says the woman who can control us with her mind.”

Dolores appears to have long hair once more, so it is also unclear when this conversation is occurring. However, Maeve is seen wearing her outfit shown earlier in the season when she was woken up in War World.

The trailer also announces that there are only three episodes left for Season 3. The first two seasons of Westworld saw 10 episodes apiece. However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, the current season will only run for eight episodes.

Along with the shortened season, HBO’s hit sci-fi series has also come up against post-production complications that have arisen as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Due to new social distancing rules, production has halted across all networks. With this in mind, Thandie Newton has had to resort to using her car as a DIY sound studio while she records the additional dialogue required for the remaining episodes.