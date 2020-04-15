Wrigley Field To Serve As Coronavirus Relief Center For Food Packing And Distribution

Wrigley Field was supposed to be filled with fans around this time of year but now the Chicago Cubs are using the stadium as a relief center. The team announced Wrigley is going to be used for food packing and distribution in order to try and help those who have been affected the most by the coronavirus outbreak. Cubs beat writer Jordan Bastion posted the release on his Twitter account.

Paul Kasabian of Bleacher Report laid out the ways in which the Cubs will be the focal point for the relief effort. The team is working with Lakeview Pantry, among other organizations in order to serve food and other “essential items” to those who need it most.

Kasabian points out Lakeview Pantry is an entity that certainly knows how to operate in this kind of atmosphere. The pantry serves “1.7 million pounds of food to over 10,000 neighbors through almost 50,000 visits each year,” according to its official website.

The Wrigley Field concourse will be at the center of the action and doors are set to be open for business this Saturday. People will then be distributing food all day on Saturdays and Tuesdays.

Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

The Cubs aren’t the only organization looking to help people involved in the coronavirus recovery efforts. Hotel Zachary, which is located across the street from Wrigley is going to be housing healthcare workers from Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center who will be looking for places to stay. Those healthcare workers are going to be helping local hospitals treat people who are sick with COVID-19.

Those workers will be able to stay at the hotel free of charge through April 30. Those workers will be getting meals and other essential items from local eateries and stores.

While not officially part of Wrigley Field, the same family that owns the Chicago Cubs also owns Hotel Zachary. The Ricketts purchased the Cubs in 2009 and developed the hotel as part of an effort to remodel and redevelop the area around the stadium.

The goal was to bring more fans and tourists to come see the team play baseball but the arrangement is now providing quite a bit more help to those disadvantaged by the pandemic. This isn’t the only first time a member of the Cubs organization has worked to help people affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Right fielder Jason Heyward and first baseman Anthony Rizzo have both carried out efforts to try and help people who were affected the most by the pandemic.