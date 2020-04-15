Hannah Godwin Flaunts Incredible Bod In White Bikini

Hannah Godwin shared a new photo set with her followers yesterday and she appeared to be having a good time on a deserted street. She rocked a white swimsuit under a snakeskin-print suit jacket and struck a few poses in the three-part update.

In the first photo, the Bachelor in Paradise star stood facing the camera straight on and raised her left hand into the air. She glanced to her side and playfully stuck out her tongue a little. The hair blew her hair into her face and her suit mostly obscured her figure. However, it was still possible to make out her bandeau-style bikini top and high-waisted bottoms. She accessorized with a pair of circular, white-rimmed sunglasses that she placed in her top.

She stood in the middle of the road and the other side of the street was sectioned off with a black fence. Beyond it were lush, tropical vegetation and palm trees.

The photo was shot later in the day and Hannah cast a long shadow behind her. The photographer’s shadow was also visible.

In the second shot, Hannah brushed her suit jacket to the side and appeared to be tugging at her bottoms. She wore her sunglasses and it was pushed down the bridge of her nose.

And in the final picture, the blonde was photographed with her back angled towards the camera. She raised both of her hands in the air and pointed her fingers with her right knee popped. Her jacket blew in the wind and her booty peeked through.

The series has been liked over 147,000 times so far and many adoring fans took to the comments section to send their love. This included a message from Dylan Barbour, who left an enthusiastic compliment.

“Gahhhhh d*mn,” he declared, with his shout-out receiving over 740 likes.

“YOU. ARE. KIDDING,” raved a second admirer.

“This is a perfect photo shoot! Love the aesthetic!” exclaimed another supporter.

“The POWER you hold,” wrote a fourth social media user, referring to her caption.

Hannah posts swimsuit pics every once in a while, and did just that on February 15. In a short video clip, she was seen taking a dip in the ocean and rocked a thong one-piece swimsuit with thin straps and a low scoop back. She faced her back to the camera before she dunked underwater and emerged quickly. She was completely drenched and brushed the water out of her eyes before throwing her hands into the air.