‘Outlander’ Season 5, Episode 9 Preview: Jamie Gets Bitten By A Snake

Claire only has primitive resources when dealing with a snakebite in the upcoming episode of 'Outlander.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 9 (titled “Monsters and Heroes”) of Starz’s Outlander Season 5. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

The latest details for the next episode of Outlander have gotten viewers concerned about Jaime’s (Sam Heughan) fate. Living in the 1770s will see Claire (Caitriona Balfe) struggling with archaic medical supplies after Sam is bitten by a snake.

According to Fansided, the synopsis for Episode 9 is below.

“When Jamie is bitten by a venomous snake, Claire fears she may not have the resources to save him; Jamie asks Roger to complete an important task in the event of his death.”

Jaime will also ask Roger (Richard Rankin) to do something important for him, should he die. It is unclear what this might be based on the synopsis alone. However, as Fansided points out, it seems likely this will have something to do with Stephen Bonnet (Ed Speleers). This is further suggested in the trailer for Episode 9 of Outlander Season 5.

“You must kill Stephen Bonnet,” Jamie says. “If I canna do it, you must.”

It is unclear where the pair are at this point in time. However, Jamie appears to be sweating profusely as the pair sit by a fire at nighttime.

We have never breathed a bigger sigh of relief. Roger Mac is back! #Outlander pic.twitter.com/3ESot7bIRs — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) April 13, 2020

The trailer continues with Roger revealing to Brianna (Sophie Skelton) that Bonnet may have the right to take their son away from them. Previously, Bonnet had raped Brianna and, as yet, it is unclear whether he or Roger is the legitimate father. The rape is the reason why both Jamie and Roger want the man dead.

As the clip continues, a war is hinted at as well as Claire’s fears.

“If I were to lose you, or Jamie,” Claire tells her daughter. “I would never be quite whole.”

This could be foreshadowing at the beginning of the episode prior to Jamie being bitten by a snake. However, the clip then shows Claire talking to Jamie, apparently after he has been bitten.

“Only one of us gets to be frightened at any time, right now it’s my turn,” Claire says.

While it is unclear who Claire is talking to at this point in time, judging by the tears in her eyes, it seems likely that she is talking to her husband.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Young Ian Fraser Murray (John Bell) returned in Episode 8 of Outlander. As the historical drama series continues, his storyline also appears to be explored further in Episode 9. However, viewers will have to turn into the upcoming episode in order to find out more.