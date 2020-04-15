Christina Milian Sizzles In Yellow & White Lingerie On Instagram

Christina Milian showcased her incredible figure on her Instagram page today with a sexy new selfie that caught the attention of the many of her 6.2 million followers. The singer rocked a flirty lingerie set from Rihanna’s brand, Savage X Fenty, that featured light gray and bright light yellow tones.

The snap was a selfie that Christina took with a handheld camera in her hand. She glanced up at her reflection with a playful smile on her face with her lips pursed.

Her casual bra featured a thick band at the bottom with the brand name. The base was off-white with geometric yellow patterns on top. Her bottoms had a thick, matching waistband and appeared to be a brief-style cut.

Christina placed her weight on one hip and propped out her other leg. Her cleavage was on full show along with her abs and curvy hips. A tattoo on her right hip also peeked through.

She brushed her hair back in a side part and wore a low ponytail or bun. Her makeup application was simple and chic, and she rocked pink shimmery eyeshadow with a dash of silver under her brows. She also wore a matching pink color on her lower lids, dark mascara, and bubblegum-pink lipstick.

Moreover, Christina accessorized with multiple gold accessories. This included large hoop and stud earrings plus three necklaces of varying lengths. Two of them had circular charms and one was of the Christian cross.

The image was taken in front of a blank, white backdrop. She was well-illuminated with impeccable lighting that left her skin glowing.

So far, it’s been liked over 88,648 times by her followers, including by model Draya Michele. She also left a short and sweet message.

“Pretty,” she declared.

Others also left their compliments.

“OMGGGGG!!! Drops Jaws!!!!” exclaimed an enthusiastic fan.

“Yellow never looks so good..,” raved a third admirer.

“Body less than 3 months post baby… d*mn… this is incredible!” wrote another supporter, with others also taking note that it hasn’t been long since she gave birth.

The sensation shared another Instagram photo on April 3 and rocked another colorful ensemble. That time, she took things even further with a bright yellow long-sleeved top and a pair of dark, distressed jeans. She completed her look with a pair of chunky black boots with yellow smiley faces throughout. In the first image, Christina posed on the ground on AstroTurf and glanced at the camera with a smile on her face with her lips closed.