Rosanna Arkle Gives Fans An Eyeful Of Cleavage In A Bikini

Rosanna Arkle has been bringing the summery vibes to her Instagram page lately with snaps from the beach, and kept things rolling with a new, captivating update. The selfie gave fans a good look at her cleavage and she joked about the insect that made an appearance in the shot.

The model rocked a light orange bikini in the photo and her top was small and hugged her chest. It was so little, in fact, that a hint of her nipples were showing on the left side. Her bikini bottoms had thin straps that were twisted a little on her hip.

The image was cropped from Rosanna’s lips down to her upper thigh, so the focus was completely on her curvy physique. Her stomach and legs were dusted with a little bit of sand and her blond locks appeared to be blowing slight in the wind over her right shoulder. It was hard to know for sure, but it appeared that she struck the Bambi pose on the ground. The sandy beach and a hint of blue ocean was visible in the corner of the frame.

In addition, she held her phone in her left hand and it had a silver phone case that shone in the light. The only accessory she wore was a light-colored scrunchie on her left hand.

Plus, there was what looked like a bee or wasp that was captured mid-flight on the right side of her chest.

The picture has been liked over 10,250 times in the first 40 minutes since it went live. Her fans also left lots of compliments on her comments section and many people referred to the insect.

“How you even managed to snap this picture is incredible,” gushed a social media user, punctuating their message with a bee emoji.

“Animal Planet will love this bee shot,” declared a second supporter.

“Omg. Ur not scared of wasps?” asked another follower.

“Nope,” responded Rosanna with a smiling face emoji.

“I don’t think that’s 2 meters,” joked a fourth follower.

Rosanna also flaunted her good looks in another swimsuit yesterday, that time opting for a light green one-piece. It had an off-the-shoulder cut and a high leg cut that allowed her to show off her cleavage and curvy hips. In the first photo, she popped out her left hip to the side and raised her hands in the air. The model brushed her hair back into a low ponytail and secured it with a matching green ribbon.