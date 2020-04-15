Nancy Pelosi Blasts Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Response In Letter: ‘A Weak Person Blames Others’

Nancy Pelosi is blasting Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus in a letter to Democrats, saying that his decision to ignore warnings about the pandemic and refusal to take responsibility have been costly to Americans and the economy.

The House speaker shared the letter on her official website on Tuesday, calling the ongoing coronavirus crisis “an unbearably sad time for Americans” who are grieving the loss of loved ones while fearing for their own health and dealing with the economic impact of the pandemic. She added that in order to move forward, there first must be an understanding of “the truth of what has put us in this position,” noting that it was poor leadership from Trump that exacerbated the crisis.

Pelosi blamed the president for dismantling the federal infrastructure meant to plan for and respond to a pandemic, which she said resulted in “unnecessary deaths and economic disaster.”

“The truth is that in January Donald Trump was warned about this pandemic, ignored those warnings, took insufficient action and caused unnecessary death and disaster,” she wrote, adding that Trump told his “most loyal followers” that the pandemic was a hoax and that it would magically disappear, which put more lives in danger.

Because of those poor decisions, the strong economy handed to Trump has become a “disaster,” Pelosi wrote. She went on to call out Trump for failing to take responsibility.

“The truth is a weak person, a poor leader, takes no responsibility,” she wrote. “A weak person blames others.”

This is not the first time that Pelosi has delivered harsh criticism toward Trump for his handling of the coronavirus. As The Inquisitr reported, she blasted Trump in an interview last month, saying his initial denials regarding the severity of the virus were “deadly.”

“As the president fiddles, people are dying,” she told CNN’s Jake Tapper during an appearance on State of the Union.

Trump has forcefully pushed back against criticism that he failed to properly prepare for the virus outbreak, lashing out this week at a reporter who questioned him on what steps the administration took after first putting in place travel restrictions from China. After Trump showed a video at Monday’s briefing compiling his actions to address the outbreak and criticizing the media, CBS reporter Paula Reid asked what they did during the month of February.

Trump said the question was unfair, calling Reid “disgraceful” and “a fake” for asking the question.