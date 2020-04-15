‘Westworld’: Thandie Newton Records Extra Dialogue in Her Car To Complete Season 3

With social distancing rules now in force, TV networks need to get creative when doing post-production work.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 3 of HBO‘s Westworld. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Viewers might think that by the time a new season premieres of their favorite TV show, all the work is complete. However, that is not actually the case. Recently, Thandie Newton, who plays Maeve in Westworld, revealed that she was recording extra dialogue in her car in order to help complete Season 3, according to the Daily Mail.

Last month, networks had to halt production on their TV series because of new social distancing requirements enacted to help stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). This has led to delays in production on shows currently filming. However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, it has also stopped some TV shows from completing their existing shows that were airing, such as was the case with the Season 10 finale of AMC’s The Walking Dead.

In an effort to continue screening Season 3 of Westworld, Newton has been using her car and garage as a sound studio while she records additional dialogue for the upcoming episodes.

“Been having to create a DIY sound studio (in the car, in the garage, recording into my i phone while hooked up to LA on my laptop) to do ADR (additional dialogue recording) for @westworldhbo,” Newton wrote on her official Instagram account recently.

The star also pointed out that even lockdown for the coronavirus would not stop HBO from completing additional work on those remaining episodes of the season that required it. She then went on to thank the post-production team for making such a DIY patch possible in order to get the work done.

The accompanying video posted to her Instagram account shows Newton sitting in her car recording dialogue into her phone while the sun streams through. As the video plays, Thandie speaks some words and then looks intently at footage on a laptop positioned in her car.

The actor then breaks into a series of noises, obviously reactions to the video she is watching and an aggressive fight scene that her character will engage in at some point in Season 3. The actor then pulls a funny face at the camera when she is done.

The video was posted just prior to Episode 5 airing. This means that viewers are yet to see the fight scene and only by tuning into future episodes will Maeve’s fate be revealed in Westworld.