‘Pump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Says Birthday Party Was Special Amid Feud With Stassi And Katie, Talks New Man

Kristen Doute recently celebrated her 37th birthday party with friends.

Kristen Doute appeared on Scheana Marie’s podcast, Scheananigans, days ago, and during the appearance, the Vanderpump Rules cast members looked back on Kristen’s recent birthday party in Los Angeles.

After Scheana explained how she had videotaped the event and captured a kiss between Kristen and her new boyfriend, whose name was not mentioned during the episode, Kristen admitted that the party meant a lot to her, especially because it came months into her feud with her former best friends, Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney.

“It was like, you might be going through some sh*t right now with certain people that you aren’t friends with anymore but these people all love you. Like, look how many people are here to show their love and support,” Kristen said, also noting that there were no “call times” that required certain people to attend the bash.

While Kristen’s new man did attend her birthday party earlier this year, he has not yet been featured on Vanderpump Rules and Kristen hasn’t shared any photos of the two of them together on her Instagram page. That said, Kristen did speak quite candidly about her mystery man on Scheananigans.

As her conversation with Scheana continued, Kristen said that while she was initially quite secretively about her the new man in her life, she recently began confirming that they are dating and has also been tagging him in certain things on her Instagram Stories.

“It started feeling a little weird that I was purposefully keeping him out of things. So, I kind of got to a point of trying to find a happy medium where I can still just like, live my life,” she explained.

According to Kristen, she caught herself pretending as if she were alone at her Los Angeles home amid the ongoing coronavirus quarantine, even though her “quarantine buddy” was nearby. So, rather than continue to act unnatural, she decided to live her life more honestly.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kristen opened up about her new boyfriend earlier this year to Bravo’s The Daily Dish. However, at the time of the interview, Kristen, who split from her former boyfriend, Brian Carter, in September of last year after wrapping production on the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, noted that the two of them were “not serious.”

“We’re in this casual-dating minefield situation… you either go somewhere or you don’t. It’s a little tricky, but I’m definitely open to everything and anything right now,” she said.