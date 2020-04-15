Chelsea Handler Poses Nude In A Bathtub: ‘Do You Like To Have Fun In The Tub With learning?’

Comedienne, actress, and writer Chelsea Handler got risqué with a recent Instagram post promoting learning. The funny woman showed off her incredibly casual side when she shared some book recommendations for people who find themselves with plenty of extra time to read during the coronavirus pandemic.

Handler posted a picture followed by a two-part video. In the still, the comedian sat in a spacious soaking tub that didn’t have any water. She appeared to be completely naked, and she used three different books in strategic areas to help protect her modesty. The actress had a bit smile on her face with minimal makeup that appeared to include some mascara and light lip color. She parted her blonde hair in the middle, and it hung past her shoulders, sporting a bit of darker color at the roots. Her toenails had a red shade on them while her fingernails appeared to be bare. The look showed off the 45-year-old’s incredibly fit and toned body.

In the following two videos, the TV personality zoomed in on her face as she held up the different tomes and explained her reasons for recommending the three books she used to cover herself in the picture. They were Untamed by Glennon Doyle, Untethered Soul by Michael Allen Singer, and Diplomacy by Henry Kissinger. She explained that twice a month, she would share Get Lit With Chelsea book recommendations, and then she promoted naked literature.

Instagram users appeared to love Handler’s unique book ideas, and more than 136,000 hit the “like” button in support of the concept. Plus, over 4,200 took the time to leave a message for the comedienne in the reply section.

“Reading Untamed and just finished Untethered Soul. Also, I’m very inspired by your reading look,” praised a follower.

“Ugh. The book club I’ve been waiting and hoping for!” a second fan gushed, including a praise hands emoji.

“I am not going to make a comment about delving into Kissinger’s philosophy on foreign policy. I am not, and you can’t make me,” joked a third devotee of the funny woman.

“Please more boob content. This is the only action I’m getting these days,” a fourth enticed Instagram user teased.

