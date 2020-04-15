NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant Would Have Chosen Knicks Over Nets If He Didn’t Suffer Injury In 2019 NBA Finals

When the 2019 NBA offseason started, New York Knicks owner James Dolan expressed strong confidence that multiple NBA superstars would be joining their team. Unfortunately, despite entering the summer of 2019 loaded with trade assets and enough salary cap space, the Knicks still failed to acquire any big name on the trade and free agency market. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who were heavily linked to the Knicks before the 2019 NBA free agency, ultimately ended up signing with a different team situated in New York, the Brooklyn Nets.

Durant has already said that he really didn’t have any interest in joining the Knicks when he became an unrestricted free agent. However, despite Durant’s statements, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York revealed that some people inside the Knicks organization continue to believe that they had a realistic chance of acquiring Durant last summer. If he didn’t go down with an injury in the 2019 NBA Finals, the Knicks were confident that Durant would have chosen them over the Nets in the 2019 NBA free agency.

“The Durant-Irving topic is probably a tired one for most Knicks fans. Durant has said on the record that he didn’t give the Knicks much consideration. But it’s noteworthy that in the aftermath of free agency last summer, some people in touch with the Knicks said members of the organization expressed confidence that Durant would have signed with New York if he hadn’t suffered the Achilles injury in the NBA Finals, per SNY sources. Only Durant knows if he’d planned to sign with the Knicks before he got hurt. And, again, he’s said publicly that he didn’t give the Knicks much consideration.”

Even before Durant suffered an Achilles injury, the Knicks were already expressing strong optimism that he would be taking his talent to New York in the 2019 NBA free agency. This was proven by their decision to keep Durant’s close pal, DeAndre Jordan, for the remainder of the 2018-19 NBA season instead of trading him before the 2019 February NBA trade deadline. During that time, the Knicks thought that having Jordan on their roster would have given them a better chance of recruiting Durant.

Unfortunately, in the 2019 NBA free agency, Jordan was the one who was recruited by Irving and Durant to the Nets. A few days after handing Irving and Durant massive contracts, the Nets signed Jordan to a four-year, $40 million deal.

Despite the failed acquisition of Durant and Irving last summer, the Knicks still haven’t given up with their dream of bringing a legitimate NBA superstar to New York. With Leon Rose as their new president of basketball operations, the Knicks are expected to become more aggressive in chasing superstars who will be available on the trade and free agency market in the 2020 NBA offseason.