‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Reacts To Ariana Madix’s Friendship With Stassi Schroeder

Kristen Doute is revealing if the relationship upsets her.

Kristen Doute opened up about Ariana Madix’s friendship with Stassi Schroeder during an appearance on Scheana Marie’s podcast days ago.

Amid her months-long feud with Schroeder, her former bestie, Kristen was asked how she feels about the ladies’ relationship by a fan who wrote into the show.

“I don’t care who is friends with who,” Kristen admitted on the April 10 episode of Scheananigans.

According to Kristen, she doesn’t believe that Ariana’s friendships with anyone have any affect on the relationship the two of them share.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules well know, Kristen and Ariana got off to a very rocky start when Ariana joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules for Season 3 as the new boyfriend of her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval. However, after several years of feuding with one another on-camera, Kristen and Ariana put their differences aside and formed a solid friendship with one another that spans well beyond their time together on camera.

During her chat with Scheana, Kristen admitted that when it comes to the relationships Ariana has with other people, there are a lot of men and women who she would never have any interest in being around. However, because she is well aware that Ariana is her own person who isn’t swayed by the negative opinions of others, she’s totally okay with that.

“Ariana has a handful of friends that I would rather throw myself in front of traffic than be near… but that’s her and she has a friendship with them and it doesn’t concern me. She doesn’t treat me any differently,” Kristen shared. “It doesn’t affect our friendship or our trust at all.”

Because Kristen would never want any of her friends to not be in any certain relationship because of her own potential issues with that person, she made it clear that she doesn’t feel any differently when it comes to Ariana and Stassi. She also said that Ariana has never allowed any of her friendships with other impact that relationship they share and enjoy.

That said, Kristen admitted that if Ariana was someone who would go along with someone bashing her, things would certainly be different between them.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kristen opened up about her latest drama with Stassi, which played out on Twitter at the end of last month, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, revealing that she regretted suggesting that Stassi wasn’t a hard worker and claiming no one would care about her in 10 years.

At the same time, Kristen explained that she had reacted badly after seeing that Stassi had slammed her on Vanderpump Rules.