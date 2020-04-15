Kristofer Hivju Announces He And His Wife Have Now Recovered Fully From Coronavirus

Kristofer and Gry Molvær Hivju both suffered from mild symptoms of COVID-19.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Game of Thrones actor, Kristofer Hivju, announced in March via his official Instagram account that he had contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Now, he has posted another message stating that he and his wife, Gry Molvær Hivju, have recovered fully, according to Fox News.

In the original message posted to his followers on Instagram, Hivju insisted that he was only suffering from mild symptoms like that of a cold. He also did not give a status on his wife but said that his family was “self-isolating at home for as long as it takes.” He then further reiterated that his family was “in good health.”

Since that message on March 16, the 41-year-old Norwegian actor famous for playing Tormund Giantsbane in HBO’s epic fantasy series, has not posted anything else to his Instagram account regarding his coronavirus status. Now, he has finally given his fans an update.

“Hi! We are fully recovered and in good health after I was infected by the Cororonavirus, and most likely my wife,” Hivju wrote.

The actor also stated that they had spent several weeks inside in quarantine both during the time he was ill from COVID-19 as well as after “being free of symptoms.”

Along with the good news, the image shared by Hivju was of him and his wife, outside, looking happy and well. Taking a selfie, the pair appear to be on a cliff edge, overlooking the ocean. With Gry’s red hair pulled back behind a headband and a bright orange hoodie on, the pair appear to have been exercising at the time.

Further on in the lengthy message, Hivju once again stated that the pair suffered only mild symptoms. He also reminded people to remain vigilant and to practice social distancing as well as correct handwashing procedures in order to help stop the spread of the coronavirus to those who are considered to be more vunerable.

Prior to testing positive for the virus, Hivju was working on Season 2 of Netflix’s The Witcher. This led to a stop-work on set as a thorough deep clean was implemented. It was also around this time that production halted for filming on most TV shows and movies due to newly implemented social distancing regulations.

However, prior to that, it was confirmed that Hivju would be playing Nivellen in the second season of The Witcher. Screen Rant describes this character as having being cursed to be a “monster in a monster’s skin” after a brutal attack by himself on a young priestess.