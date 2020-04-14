Tammy Hembrow Wears Just Thong Bikini Bottoms By The Pool

Tammy Hembrow’s most recent Instagram photos have mostly been taken indoors, although she switched it up with her newest snap. The model struck a flirty pose by the pool and wore only a pair of thong bikini bottoms, leaving her bare derrière on full show.

She sat on the edge of the pool with her left leg propped out and her knees bent. It looked like her right foot was submerged in the water and she leaned back on her right arm. Tammy censored her topless look with her left arm that she used to hug her chest. She glanced over her shoulder at the camera with a sizzling, fierce pout on her face.

Her thong bottoms were a light blue color with bright blue and green design. In addition to her curvy booty, her large rose tattoo on her back and the dragon tattoo on her left hip were prominent in the shot. Plus, a third tattoo on the back of her left arm was peeking through although it was hard to discern.

The blonde wore her hair down and slicked it back behind her shoulders. It looked like her locks were wet and it glowed in the light. She also sported a makeup application that included a dark lashes, blush, and light pink lipstick.

The picture was taken on a sunny day and her tan was hard to miss. The rectangular pool sparkled in the backdrop and beyond it were low steps and dark blue architectural accents lined with green plants.

The post has been liked over 222,500 times so far and many people headed to the comments section to gush about the stunner’s good looks.

“Yess BIG energy,” gushed a social media user.

“My feed doesn’t deserve you an actual ANGEL,” raved a second follower.

“WHAT THE ACTUAL HECK TAMMY WHAT WAS THE REASON?!!” exclaimed a third fan.

“Okay but wait where are those bikini bottoms from???” A asked a curious supporter.

“@andi_bagus,” responded Tammy, punctuating her message with the sparkles emoji.

Plus, Tammy posted another bikini pic two days ago, that time snapping a selfie of herself inside. She rocked a white thong ensemble with a strapless top and bottoms with a black logo in the back. The model wore her hair slicked back into a high ponytail and glanced at her phone screen with a playful pout on her face. She stood next to a stone half-wall with light pink ottomans, and directly behind her was a sliding glass door.