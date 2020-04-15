Niece Waidhofer Leaves Little To The Imagination In Revealing ‘Pokémon’-Inspired Cosplay

The model sizzled in her Team Rocket-themed costume.

On Tuesday, April 14, American model Niece Waidhofer uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post that showed her cosplaying as Jessie, one of the main antagonists from the Pokémon anime series.

The provocative photo shows the Texas-native posing in a white-walled room, while wearing a sexy version of the Team Rocket villain’s signature outfit. The revealing costume consisted of an extremely cropped white-and-black turtleneck, adorned with the letter “r,” and a coordinating mini skirt. Niece’s ample cleavage, toned midsection, and long, lean legs were put on full display. In addition, fans were able to catch a glimpse of her high-cut, strappy red underwear. The 29-year-old also sported a pair of black thigh-high leather boots and matching gloves.

In order to look more like Jessie, Niece wore a long red wig. She enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup — a striking application that included sculpted eyebrows, smokey eyeshadow, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss.

For the picture, the Instagram star stood with her shoulders back, as she pulled down her skirt and raked her fingers through her wig. She tilted her head and gazed directly into the camera, pursing her lips. A replica of a Poké Ball and Niece’s pomeranian, who was meant to resemble the Pokémon, Meowth, can be seen to her left.

In the caption, the digital influencer made reference to both Meowth and the character James, another Team Rocket member, by humorously stating that she is seeking qualified applicants to be both her friend and work partner.

Quite a few fans flocked to the comments section to voice their interest in fulfilling the role. Many commenters also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You are really beautiful,” gushed a fan.

“Simply magnificent in your stunning beauty,” added a different devotee.

“Good job on the cosplay. Digging the red hair,” said another follower, adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

“You look amazing and gorgeous,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 40,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Niece has a tendency to dress up as characters from popular anime and manga. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she cosplayed as the character Bulma, featured in the show Dragon Ball. That suggestive snap has been liked over 100,000 times since it was shared.