World Health Organization Is ‘Corrupt’ And ‘Controlled By The Chinese Communist Party,’ Author Says

President Donald Trump controversially announced Tuesday that he is halting U.S. funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) amid a review of the agency’s coronavirus response, CNN reported. Despite criticism from some, author Matt Stoller blasted liberals for their response to the president’s decision.

“Why are liberals so stupid?” he asked. “The World Health Organization is corrupt and controlled by the Chinese Communist Party. It did a really really bad job.”

Stoller then pointed to an “embarrassing” video of Canadian WHO official Bruce Aylward, who spoke with a Hong Kong journalist are appeared to refuse any conversation about Taiwan, which has a fractured relationship with China.

‼️WOW‼️ Bruce Aylward/@WHO did an interview with HK's @rthk_news & when asked about #Taiwan he pretended not to hear the question. The journalist asks again & he hangs up! She calls back & he said "Well, we've already talked about China." ENJOY+SHARE THE MADNESS! #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/jgpHRVHjNX — ????Hong Kong World City ????????☔️ (@HKWORLDCITY) March 28, 2020

Although Stoller didn’t outright approve Trump’s move, he nevertheless expressed his disapproval of the WHO and China‘s alleged influence on the organization.

“I don’t know if cutting funding is the right approach but the WHO is not good just because it’s a global institution.”

Stoller later pointed to reports that Taiwan told the WHO in December that the coronavirus is contagious. Despite this warning, the WHO continued to push Chinese talking points and claim there was no evidence of human-to-human COVID-19 transmission.

Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in #Wuhan, #China????????. pic.twitter.com/Fnl5P877VG — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 14, 2020

The American Economic Liberties Project research director then noted WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’ recent claim that Taiwan launched a “racist” smear campaign against him, which the country later denied, as National Review reported.

According to Stoller, both the WHO and China are problems that should not be undermined by Trump’s critics for the sake of attacking the president.

“No only is the WHO a problematic organization, but polling shows nearly all American voters think China is a problem. You know why? Because it is a big f*cking problem. That’s why Trump is going to run on it. And if your answer is ‘he’s just a xenophobe’ you lose.”

Lyndsey Fifield, social media manager for the conservative think tank, The Heritage Foundation, previously pointed to various instances where the media criticized Trump’s China travel ban. In one example, she pointed to an article by The Washington Post which cites an official from the Chinese Foreign Ministry, who sources the WHO recommendation against restricting travel or trade.

As reported by National Post, conservatives in Canada have also expressed concern over the WHO and its relationship with China. In particular, the Conservative Party of Canada expressed concern about the accuracy of WHO data — which the Canadian government has been reliant on — and the influence that China has on the organization.

As reported by CNN, Trump claims that the WHO funding is halted pending a review of its role in “severely mismanaging and covering up” the spread of COVID-19. The announcement comes as Trump continues to face harsh criticism for his failure to act early on during the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.