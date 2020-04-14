Michelle Money’s Girl Brielle Is Talking, Dad Ryan Says She’s ‘Com In Guns A Blazin”

The good news keeps coming for Michelle Money’s daughter Brielle. An update from Brielle’s dad Ryan Money reveals some exciting scoop regarding how the teen is doing after her recent skateboarding accident.

It’s now been more than two weeks since Brielle fell while skateboarding and was put into a medically-induced coma in the ICU. After some intense days of waiting and worrying, Brielle started to improve and she was recently moved out of the ICU.

Ryan’s latest Instagram post shares that Brielle is now awake, alert, and talking. The 15-year-old apparently wants ice cream, Diet Coke, and Red Bull, and she’s enjoying giving everybody a hard time.

These are the first updates Ryan has shared noting that Brielle has regained consciousness and it sounds as if she is doing amazingly well. He points out that they are not necessarily out of the woods yet though. Brielle’s injuries were numerous and severe and it will take some time to get a full picture of what her recovery looks like.

Despite those unknowns, Ryan’s updates suggest that there is a lot for Brielle’s loved ones to be excited about right now. She has started eating again, is making symmetrical expressions with her face, and is doing well in physical therapy. In addition, it sounds as if her personality is definitely shining through.

A week into Brielle’s initial hospitalization, Michelle had explained that they were near the point of needing to consider more intensive treatments that they wanted to avoid. Both Ryan and Michelle referenced a really difficult night for Brielle, and then things started to change for the better.

As Ryan noted in his Instagram post, the teen wasn’t talking just two days ago. Now, just 48 hours later, it sounds as if she’s keeping everybody on their toes. She even told Ryan’s wife Ashley via FaceTime that her dad is driving her crazy, a sure sign that the teen is making monumental strides in her recovery.

Michelle told her social media followers that she was going to take a step back now and focus on Brielle. She indicated that she wouldn’t be sharing additional updates for a while, wanting her daughter to decide what and when to share information going forward.

Both Ryan and Michelle have repeatedly credited everybody’s prayers for having an immense impact on Brielle’s forward progress in recent days. He even said that he considers where they are now to be nothing short of a miracle. At least for now, it looks like Ryan plans to continue to share some updates on Brielle’s recovery and people will be anxious to hear more about how the teen is doing.