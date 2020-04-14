Abby Dowse Goes Braless Under Revealing White Crop Top With Lace-Up Boots

Abby Dowse flaunted her bronzed figure in another NSFW outfit on Instagram that featured a white crop top and matching miniskirt. The Australian-born beauty uploaded the sultry snapshot to her social media feed the afternoon of April 14, and since it went live on her page, fans have gone wild.

The photo showed Dowse posing in a kitchen that appeared to be in her home. She sat on the top of a large white bar stool with a wooden top while the rest of the kitchen — including the appliances, backsplash, and counter — also boasted a crisp white hue. The model even had a vase of flowers in the same color.

Dowse, who recently sizzled in a pantsless photo, joked in the caption that she was going to go grocery shopping in a look that did nothing but favors for her figure.

Dowse’s white top was cropped, hitting above her navel and showcasing her trim tummy. Her lean arms were also on display, thanks to its capped sleeves. Her tanned complexion was the perfect complement to the bright white outfit, and to up the ante even further, she went braless under the garment.

The Australian model’s skirt was just as sexy as it sat snug on her hips, accentuating her waist and stomach. The bottom of the skirt did more showing than it did covering, exposing her black panties underneath. She added a pair of platform boots with laces running up to her mid-leg, also adding another white element to her photo with a beautiful manicure.

Dowse opted to keep her accessories to a minimum, not taking away from the risque outfit while wearing only a few small silver rings on two of her fingers. The 29-year-old wore her platinum blond locks parted in the middle, with a few layers of curls falling behind her back. She completed her look with a striking application of makeup that included defined brows, mascara, eyeliner, blush, and shimmery highlighter.

The update has earned rave reviews from Dowse’s fans so far, racking up over 13,000 likes and 400-plus comments in a few short hours.

“Gorgeous as always. You are the definition of beauty,” one follower commented, adding a trail of flame emoji to the end of their post.

“WOW, what a Woman,” a second Instagrammer wrote.

“You look amazing sexy my love,” one more person raved.