Abby Dowse Goes Braless Under Revealing White Crop Top With Lace-Up Boots

Abby Dowse flaunted her beautifully bronze figure in another NSFW outfit on Instagram that consisted of a white crop top and miniskirt to match. The Australian born beauty uploaded the sultry snapshot to her social media feed the afternoon of April 14, and since it went live on her page — fans have gone wild.

The photo showed the model posing in a kitchen that appeared to be in her home. Dowse sat on the top of a large white bar stool with a wooden top while the rest of the kitchen also boasted a crisp white color. In addition to white appliances, a white backsplash, and a white counter, she even had a vase of white flowers to match. The model, who recently sizzled in a pantsless photo, joked in the caption that she was going to go grocery shopping in an outfit that did nothing but favors to her beautiful figure.

The model’s white top was cropped, hitting above her navel and showcasing her trim tummy. Its capped sleeves did a great job of showing off the model’s lean arms. Her tanned complexion was the perfect complement to the bright white top, and to up the ante even further, Dowse went braless under the sheer garment, leaving almost nothing to the imagination.

The Australian model’s skirt was just as sexy and the piece sat snug on her hips, accentuating her tiny waist and fit stomach. The bottom of the skirt did more showing than it did covering, exposing the beauty’s black panties underneath. She added a pair of smoking hot platform boots with laces running up to her mid-leg. Dowse also added another white element to her photo with a beautiful manicure.

She opted to keep her accessories to a minimum, not taking away from the risque outfit while wearing only a few small silver rings on two of her fingers. The 29-year-old wore her platinum blond locks parted in the middle, and included a few layers of curls that fell behind her back. Of course her look would not be complete without a striking application of makeup that included defined brows, mascara, eyeliner, blush, and shimmery highlighter.

The update has earned rave reviews from Dowse’s fans so far, racking up over 13,000 likes and 400-plus comments in a few short hours.

“Gorgeous as always. You are the definition of beauty,” one follower commented, adding a trail of flame emoji to the end of their post.

“WOW, what a Woman,” a second Instagrammer wrote.

“You look amazing sexy my love,” one more raved.