WWE News: Another Former Champion Talks Possibly Being Medically Cleared To Wrestle Again

Christian is a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion who had to cut his career short early due to medical reasons, but an in-ring return is not out of the question. With several other previously retired superstars getting medically cleared in the last few years, he knows that new advancements have come about that could help him get back to professional wrestling. Now, the former champ has decided to comment on whether he’s actively pursuing a return.

The returns of Daniel Bryan and Edge have made it seem as if anything is possible in the wrestling world, and there have also been rumors of Paige coming back. That has led to many fans wondering if Christian may end up coming back after retiring as a result of a concussion he suffered in 2014.

Christian recently spoke with Booker T on the Hall of Fame podcast, by way of the Reality of Wrestling YouTube channel, and they discussed a possible in-ring return. The two former world champions brought up the WWE 24 special focused on Edge’s comeback, and Booker wanted to know if it made Christian think of heading back to the ring.

“I mean…it’s one of those things, right?” Christian said.

“It’s a completely different injury. You know, I’m pretty content with all that I have accomplished in WWE. I’ve pretty much accomplished everything I’ve ever wanted to do except main event WrestleMania, and let’s face be honest…how many people actually get a chance to do that?”

Due to the concussion problems he has had, Christian is still “medically disqualified” from in-ring action. He’s not sure if he will ever be cleared by doctors as a result of these issues.

In March 2014, Christian won a Fatal 4-Way Match against Dolph Ziggler, Alberto Del Rio, and Sheamus. That victory earned him a title shot at the WWE Intercontinental Championship, which was held by Big E at the time, but Christian never had a chance to take advantage of it.

Christian suffered another concussion in that Fatal 4-Way, and it ended up being the final match of his career. He was then forced to retire and step away from the ring for good.

Bryan’s return in 2018 came after he spent years training and hoping that doctors would medically clear him of his neck and concussion issues. Edge returned at the Royal Rumble earlier this year after nearly a decade out of the ring due to spinal stenosis. Christian didn’t say that he was attempting a comeback, but he also didn’t entirely rule one out.