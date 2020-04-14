Julia Rose Goes Braless Under See-Through Shirt For Racy New Pic

Julia Rose continued to push the limits of the nudity policy on Instagram with her newest share from today. The model posed braless in a see-through shirt for the racy snap that’s already been liked over 395,100 times in the first three hours since it went live.

She posed poolside for the picture and sat on the edge of a lounge chair with dark green cushions. She spread her knees apart and placed her hand son the top of her upper thighs and glanced down to her right with a smile on her face.

Her risqué top left little to the imagination as her nipples and rib tattoos were visible. She also rocked a pair of eye-catching thong bikini bottoms that were neon green. The bright color popped against her deep tan and called attention to her toned abs and legs.

Julia’s face was partially obscured thanks to her hairstyle as she wore her hair up in a casual ponytail. Her loose bangs framed her face and the rest of her locks were wavy and fell down her back. Her makeup application was somewhat visible, and it included glossy light pink lipstick, long lashes, and blush. She also accessorized with a gold, thin choker-style necklace with two tiny circular charms.

The model has recently shared other images from the same location, but this was the first time that the side of the pool was partially visible on the side of the frame.

Julia’s admirers flooded the comments section with their rave reviews of the new share. Many people also noticed the caption and left their answers in hopes that she may follow their dad.

“Taking shots of Malibu!” exclaimed a social media user, and their popular answer has been liked over 90 times.

“Jake Paul,” wrote a second fan, with tons of other people also guessing the same.

“When will the quarantine end?” suggested a third devotee.

“You are thinking about that one time instagram did not delete your post,” noted another follower, likely taking note of the many posts of hers that have been banned from the site.

In addition, Julia captured her fans’ attention with her update from yesterday. That time, she appeared to be fully nude and held a white towel up to her figure to censor herself. She placed her hands in the front of her chest and a hint of her nipples were visible. The model propped out her left leg and glanced down at the ground with her lips parted in a sultry manner. Directly behind her was a brightly tiled wall.