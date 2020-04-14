Devin Brugman Leaves Barely Anything To The Imagination In Tiny Cheetah-Print Bikini

American bombshell and model Devin Brugman sent hearts racing on social media after she posted a series of sexy snapshots of herself on Tuesday, April 14. The California-born beauty took to Instagram to share the post with her 1.3 million followers, and it quickly became a hit.

The 29-year-old internet sensation, who is most famously known for modeling lingerie on social media, was photographed outdoors in a number of poses and angles for the slideshow, which consisted of four photos. She soaked up the sun and radiated in the snapshots as she sat and laid out on a sheet in the grass — exuding a relaxed yet sultry vibe.

Devin’s long brunette locks, which featured some honey blond highlights, cascaded down her back and over her shoulders, framing her face. Furthermore, she appeared to be makeup-less for the snaps. What demanded the most attention, however, was her killer curves, which she proudly flaunted in a tiny two-piece bikini that left little to the imagination.

Devin’s bikini bra, which was cheetah-print, was strapless and featured a gold hoop in the middle of the garment that hold the bandeau-styled body together. The swimsuit top tightly hugged Devin’s voluptuous assets as it exposed more than an eyeful of cleavage.

Devin paired the top with matching bikini bottoms that also did not provide a lot of coverage. As the tiny briefs were designed with a classic Brazilian-style cut they put the model’s pert derriere on full display. Meanwhile, the bottoms’ high-waisted design highlighted Devin’s curvaceous hips and drew attention to her flat and toned core.

The model finished the beachside look off with a wide brimmed straw hat, several gold necklaces, large black sunglasses, and a bracelet.

“Hey all you cool cats and kittens,” Devin wrote in the post’s caption, following the sentiment with a cheetah emoji.

She further revealed in the post’s caption that she was at home and that her swimsuit was designed by Monday Swimwear, a company she co-founded.

The eye-catching slideshow was instantly met with a large amount of support and approval from many of Devin’s fans and garnered more than 14,000 likes after just the first 45 minutes of going live. Furthermore, more than 145 fans took to the comments section to shower the beauty with compliments on her stunning looks, her swimsuit, and her enviable curves.

“Hottest in the swimsuit game,” one user commented.

“Mama Mia,” a second user added, adding a heart eye emoji.

“Simple amazing,” a third admirer chimed in.

“You are a smoke show,” a fourth fan asserted.

Devin has served up a number of bikini-clad looks on her Instagram this week. Just yesterday, on April 13, she stunned in a strapless two-piece red swimsuit that flaunted her insane body, per The Inquisitr. The snapshot received more than 35,000 likes.