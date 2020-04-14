Lori Loughlin Is Staying Away From Her Daughters During Quarantine And ‘Suffering’, Inside Sources Say

Lori Loughlin is social distancing in a different residence than her two daughters.

Full House actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli are reportedly struggling during quarantine and are away from their two daughters, 21-year-old Bella and 20-year-old Olivia Jade. The girls are practicing social distancing in a different residence than their parents, an inside source close to the family said, according to Fox News.

Loughlin and Giannulli are staying in their massive 12,000-square-foot Bel Air mansion alone while their daughters are hunkering down in an undisclosed location with Olivia’s boyfriend, 24-year-old singer and songwriter Jackson Guthy. Even though the girls are not with their parents, they haven’t cut themselves off from them entirely. Loughlin is reportedly in regular contact with her daughters, checking in frequently to see how they are doing.

“Lori and Mossimo are doing well. They are still living at their home. Olivia and Bella are quarantined together. Lori is in constant contact with them,” the unnamed source said.

Neither Loughlin nor Giannulli have been photographed out and about in public since well before the stay-at-home order for California went into effect. This is not unusual as the pair have been keeping a low profile for months due to their alleged role in the college admissions scandal and the intense backlash the family received afterward. Nevertheless, the source says the couple are still suffering due to the fact that they are not able to leave their home and go about their daily activities.

“They are suffering like the rest of us from the quarantine. Their life has been changed by it,” the source said.

While both Loughlin and Giannulli may be suffering during quarantine, their daughters appear to be making the most of things. Both Olivia and Bella have been active online, posting on their Instagram accounts. They have also been posting dancing videos to the popular app TikTok, appearing to have lots of fun.

The source also gave an update regarding the family’s Bel Air mansion which is currently on the market for a whopping $28 million. The source shut down rumors that the home was put up for sale due to the family’s legal problems.

“Mossimo refurbishes all of the homes that they purchase as a hobby and they are always for sale. There is no concerted effort here to sell their home at all.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the date that Loughlin and Giannulli will face trial will not be delayed even in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. They will face trial in October of 202o in the state of Massachusetts.