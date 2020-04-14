Roger Stone Says Bill Gates May Have Created Coronavirus To Enforce Mandatory Microchipping

Republican operative and Donald Trump associate Roger Stone spoke to Joe Piscopo on Monday’s edition of his radio show, The Answer on 970 AM, in a wide-ranging discussion. During the talk, Stone touched on the unsubstantiated theory that Bill Gates had some role in creating the coronavirus pandemic, The New York Post reported.

“Whether Bill Gates played some role in the creation and spread of this virus is open for vigorous debate,” he said. “I have conservative friends who say it’s ridiculous and others say absolutely.”

According to Stone, this theory on Gates’ role in the pandemic is connected to his alleged plan to microchip people with “mandatory vaccinations.”

“He and other globalists are using it for mandatory vaccinations and microchipping people so we know if they’ve been tested.”

Stone, who was sentenced to 40 months in prison due to his actions during Trump’s 2016 campaign, vehemently objected to the prospect of mandatory vaccinations.

Throughout his career, Gates has advocated for the preparation for global crises like coronavirus. In a 2015 Ted Talk, Gates predicted that an epidemic would kill millions.

As reported by The Washington Times, Gates announced earlier this month that his philanthropic organization, Wellcome Trust, will invest billions into factories that will focus on the development of several vaccines.

“Because our foundation has such deep expertise in infectious diseases, we’ve thought about the epidemic, we did fund some things to be more prepared, like a vaccine effort.”

In a Sunday op-ed for The Telegraph, Gates argued for a “global approach” to fighting coronavirus effective immediately. He claimed that even if wealthy nations successfully curb the spread of the disease, it could later return due to the failure of other regions to do the same.

“It is likely only a matter of time before one part of the planet re-infects another,” Gates said, noting that a global approach is necessary to gain control of the volatile situation.

Gates noted that the Wellcome Trust worked with various governments to launch the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), which he claims is developing eight potential coronavirus vaccines. According to Gates, researchers believe that one will be ready for use within 18 months.

Although some conservative figures, such as Rush Limbaugh, have suggested that COVID-19 was manufactured as a bioweapon, the science and global security non-profit, Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, claims that experts agree that this is not the case. However, the non-profit said the same experts are divided over whether the virus originated in or outside of a laboratory.